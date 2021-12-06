https://sputniknews.com/20211206/russia-egypt-start-naval-phase-of-bridge-of-friendship-2021-drills-in-mediterranean-1091294563.html

Russia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediterranean

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russia and Egypt have commenced to the maritime phase of naval drills taking place in the Gulf of Alexandria under the leadership of the... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

The drills started last Friday with a vessel communication training and will proceed until December 10.The Russian detachment includes frigate Admiral Grigorovich with a deck helicopter Ka-27PS on board, patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and rescue tug SB-742, while the Egyptian fleet is represented by a frigate, two corvettes and a support vessel.Joint Russian-Egyptian naval drills have been carried out since 2015. The "Bridge of Friendship-2020" took place in the Black Sea. The training includes various maritime activities, such as providing assistance in tugging a ship at sea, search and rescue exercises, defense against surface threats, anti-mine actions, and maritime control of suspicious vessels.

