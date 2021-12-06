Putin in Meeting With Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin said while meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow can't help being concerned about drug trafficking and terrorism, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.
Concerns about terrorist groups becoming entrenched and drug trafficking expanding in Afghanistan emerged this summer after the US and NATO decided to withdraw their military presence and to quit the country after completion of a 20-year war.
"We are certainly worried about everything related to terrorism and the fight against it. As well as with drugs, with organized crime. In this regard, of course, we cannot but worry about the situation and how it is developing in Afghanistan".