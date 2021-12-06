https://sputniknews.com/20211206/putin-in-meeting-with-modi-discusses-drug-trafficking-terrorism-and-situation-in-afghanistan-1091287124.html

Putin in Meeting With Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan

Putin in Meeting With Modi, Discusses Drug-Trafficking, Terrorism and Situation in Afghanistan

Concerns about terrorist groups becoming entrenched and drug trafficking expanding in Afghanistan emerged this summer after the US and NATO decided to withdraw... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T12:53+0000

2021-12-06T12:53+0000

2021-12-06T13:02+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091287124.jpg?1638795767

Russian President Vladimir Putin said while meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Moscow can't help being concerned about drug trafficking and terrorism, including in the context of the situation in Afghanistan.

Brown Guy Two genetically primitive population groups "discussing" nonsense with each other. You will both soon be defeated by the Ashkenazim. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

world