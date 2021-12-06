Pope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video

https://sputniknews.com/20211206/pope-francis-stumbles-on-airstair-as-he-boards-plane-in-greece-1091294968.html

Pope Francis stumbled on an airstar while he was boarding a plane in Greece. Footage posted online shows the 84-year-old walking up the steps and then slowing down before losing his footing. The Catholic Pontiff arrived in Greece on 4 December for a three day visit which was intended to bring the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches closer together. Christianity split in 1054 in what is known as the Great Schism. During a sermon, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for its mistakes that led to the breakup.The pontiff also touched on the plight of migrants stranded in Greece, describing it as "a horrendous modern Odyssey". The Pope called on European nations to address the issue, emphasising that "narrow self-interest and nationalism lead to disastrous consequences".

