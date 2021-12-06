Registration was successful!
Pope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
Pope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
In July, the head of the Holy See underwent a three-hour intestinal surgery, which prompted speculation about his health. Some reports suggested that he may...
catholic church
society
pope francis
Pope Francis stumbled on an airstar while he was boarding a plane in Greece. Footage posted online shows the 84-year-old walking up the steps and then slowing down before losing his footing. The Catholic Pontiff arrived in Greece on 4 December for a three day visit which was intended to bring the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches closer together. Christianity split in 1054 in what is known as the Great Schism. During a sermon, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for its mistakes that led to the breakup.The pontiff also touched on the plight of migrants stranded in Greece, describing it as "a horrendous modern Odyssey". The Pope called on European nations to address the issue, emphasising that "narrow self-interest and nationalism lead to disastrous consequences".
catholic church, society, pope francis

Pope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video

17:14 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 06.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / VINCENZO PINTOPope Francis gives the homily (sermon) during a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil, on March 7, 2021, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region.
Pope Francis gives the homily (sermon) during a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil, on March 7, 2021, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region.
© AFP 2021 / VINCENZO PINTO
Max Gorbachev
In July, the head of the Holy See underwent a three-hour intestinal surgery, which prompted speculation about his health. Some reports suggested that he may even step down like his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI. However, the pontiff has dismissed the speculation, saying he is in good health and living "a totally normal life" after the surgery.
Pope Francis stumbled on an airstar while he was boarding a plane in Greece. Footage posted online shows the 84-year-old walking up the steps and then slowing down before losing his footing.
The Catholic Pontiff arrived in Greece on 4 December for a three day visit which was intended to bring the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches closer together. Christianity split in 1054 in what is known as the Great Schism. During a sermon, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for its mistakes that led to the breakup.

The pontiff also touched on the plight of migrants stranded in Greece, describing it as "a horrendous modern Odyssey". The Pope called on European nations to address the issue, emphasising that "narrow self-interest and nationalism lead to disastrous consequences".
