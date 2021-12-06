Pope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
17:14 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 17:28 GMT 06.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / VINCENZO PINTOPope Francis gives the homily (sermon) during a mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium in Arbil, on March 7, 2021, in the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region.
In July, the head of the Holy See underwent a three-hour intestinal surgery, which prompted speculation about his health. Some reports suggested that he may even step down like his predecessor Pope Benedict XVI. However, the pontiff has dismissed the speculation, saying he is in good health and living "a totally normal life" after the surgery.
Pope Francis stumbled on an airstar while he was boarding a plane in Greece. Footage posted online shows the 84-year-old walking up the steps and then slowing down before losing his footing.
The Pope loses his footing as he ascends the steps to the plane after his trip to the nearby neighbouring countries.— Sky News (@SkyNews) December 6, 2021
Watch more videos from Sky News: https://t.co/WOmNhIQHZQ pic.twitter.com/h5IK9CvA6U
The Catholic Pontiff arrived in Greece on 4 December for a three day visit which was intended to bring the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox churches closer together. Christianity split in 1054 in what is known as the Great Schism. During a sermon, Pope Francis asked for forgiveness on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church for its mistakes that led to the breakup.
The pontiff also touched on the plight of migrants stranded in Greece, describing it as "a horrendous modern Odyssey". The Pope called on European nations to address the issue, emphasising that "narrow self-interest and nationalism lead to disastrous consequences".
The pontiff also touched on the plight of migrants stranded in Greece, describing it as "a horrendous modern Odyssey". The Pope called on European nations to address the issue, emphasising that "narrow self-interest and nationalism lead to disastrous consequences".