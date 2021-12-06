Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/poll-most-japanese-back-ban-on-visas-for-foreigners-amid-omicron-concerns-1091276677.html
Poll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns
Poll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 89% of Japanese residents have backed the government's decision to halt the issuance of business and student visas to foreign... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T06:55+0000
2021-12-06T07:20+0000
omicron covid strain
japan
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091133664_0:289:3051:2005_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d99cd0eb1153f476f13133ecfe8d71.jpg
At the start of December, the country's government announced the temporary suspension of long- and short-term visas to foreign nationals in a bid to minimise the spread of the Omicron variant.The government's decision was criticised by just 8% of the poll's respondents.Against the backdrop of this move, overall support for the country's government has increased, jumping from 56% last month to 62% now.This is not the first time the country has suspended the issuance of visas to foreign nationals during the pandemic. In December of last year, the country imposed a ban on the issuance of new visas and closed entry to almost all foreigners, except for residence permit and long-term visa holders.Omicron was first detected in South Africa and marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organisation, prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions and public health measures.On 30 November, Japan confirmed its first Omicron case.
Is the foreigner...Foreigners of the world, unite !
0
1
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091133664_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_12354d4d6a24156a7984384fb745780f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, coronavirus, covid-19

Poll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns

06:55 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 06.12.2021)
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOONA staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021
A staff wearing a protective suit checks temperature of a passenger boarding an international flight at Narita international airport on the first day of closed borders to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus Omicron variant amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / KIM KYUNG-HOON
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 89% of Japanese residents have backed the government's decision to halt the issuance of business and student visas to foreign nationals since the emergence of the "Omicron" coronavirus variant, a public opinion poll published by the newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun found.
At the start of December, the country's government announced the temporary suspension of long- and short-term visas to foreign nationals in a bid to minimise the spread of the Omicron variant.
The government's decision was criticised by just 8% of the poll's respondents.
Against the backdrop of this move, overall support for the country's government has increased, jumping from 56% last month to 62% now.
© AP Photo / Denis FarrellA petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
© AP Photo / Denis Farrell
This is not the first time the country has suspended the issuance of visas to foreign nationals during the pandemic. In December of last year, the country imposed a ban on the issuance of new visas and closed entry to almost all foreigners, except for residence permit and long-term visa holders.
Omicron was first detected in South Africa and marked as a variant of concern due to its high infection rates by the World Health Organisation, prompting countries worldwide to enforce new travel restrictions and public health measures.
On 30 November, Japan confirmed its first Omicron case.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
Is the foreigner...Foreigners of the world, unite !
CountTo5Manual
6 December, 10:18 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:14 GMTIndia and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts
07:13 GMT'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
07:08 GMT'World-Class' 1,000-Year-Old Egyptian Earring Found in Danish Field Perplexes Researchers
07:04 GMTKylian Mbappe Opens Up on His PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours
06:55 GMTPoll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns
06:48 GMTOne Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia
06:25 GMTBoris Johnson Under Fire Over 'Planned Reform Allowing Ministers to Overrule Judicial Rulings'
06:14 GMT21st India-Russia Summit: What's on Agenda as Putin Set to Arrive in New Delhi to Meet Modi
06:03 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
05:43 GMTDanish Professor Says Omicron to Become Dominant Strain Amid 'Worrying' Increase in Cases
05:37 GMTUS Intel Resorting to 'Unprecedented Sharing' to Convince EU of Russian 'Invasion' Plans in Ukraine
05:02 GMT'I Am Sorry of Course': Danish PM Apologises for Shopping Maskless
04:57 GMTLive Updates: Vaccine Creator Warns Next Virus Could be 'More Lethal' Than COVID
04:55 GMTUS Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali
04:45 GMTCNN Host Chris Cuomo Fired Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Attorney Says
04:34 GMTTwo Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
04:08 GMTOmar Confident Speaker Pelosi Will Take Action Against Boebert's Anti-Muslim Remarks
04:01 GMTFrom Photo-Ops to Afghan Withdrawal: Trump & Milley's Most High-Profile Spats
03:59 GMTGraphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter
02:54 GMTDemocrats' Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections