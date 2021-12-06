Peskov to Sputnik: Russia, India Should Boost Cooperation Amid New 'Sore Spots' in Asia-Pacific

As the 21st Russia-India summit has kicked off for the two countries to outline a roadmap on regional issues, military cooperation, and international policies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov shared with Sputnik his take on the prospects for the summit.Peskov hailed the 2+2 format as "extremely expedient", praising the "special privileged partnership between Russia and India". He also outlined several issues that the two sides are to be focused on.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on an official visit to the Indian capital New Delhi as part of the 21st Russia-India summit. Putin will lead an official delegation that also includes Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.
"When it comes to issues that call for a thorough exchange we can underline Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear dossier, especially amid the Vienna talks, the issue remains highly pressing for both Russia and India", he said. "It's the Asia Pacific region, where particular unions are being formed and Russia has particular questions on that".