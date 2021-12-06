Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/one-dead-and-four-injured-in-prison-fire-in-northwestern-russia-1091276365.html
One Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia
One Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of... 06.12.2021
novgorod region
russia
fire
A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.
One Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia

06:48 GMT 06.12.2021
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of Valday in the Novgorod region, the local department of the Investigative Committee said on Monday.

"On 6 December, a fire broke out in one of the premises of penal colony No. 4 in the Novgorod Region. When putting out the fire, the body of a man born in 1994 was found in one of the cells. Four more prisoners were hospitalised", the committee said in a statement.

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.

"The area of the fire was 9 square meters [3.4 square miles]", the source said.

Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.
