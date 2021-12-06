One Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of Valday in the Novgorod region, the local department of the Investigative Committee said on Monday.
"On 6 December, a fire broke out in one of the premises of penal colony No. 4 in the Novgorod Region. When putting out the fire, the body of a man born in 1994 was found in one of the cells. Four more prisoners were hospitalised", the committee said in a statement.
A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.
"The area of the fire was 9 square meters [3.4 square miles]", the source said.
Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.