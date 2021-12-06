https://sputniknews.com/20211206/one-dead-and-four-injured-in-prison-fire-in-northwestern-russia-1091276365.html

One Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - One prisoner died and four others were hospitalized in a fire outbreak on the territory of a penal colony in the Russian city of...

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that the incident occurred in a solitary cell of a one-story brick building.Investigators are examining the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident.

