Omicron Mitigation: What Travelers to the US Need to Know Beginning Monday

Omicron Mitigation: What Travelers to the US Need to Know Beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, December 6, all US-bound air passengers aged two years or older will be required to produce a negative reading from a COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one calendar day prior to travel, according to the CDC.

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091268708_0:0:2981:1677_1920x0_80_0_0_75bcb0a84289a036242df63bdd845a46.jpg

Beginning Monday, December 6, all US-bound air passengers aged two years or older will be required to produce a negative reading from a COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one calendar day prior to travel, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Those lacking an authentic negative test result may provide documentation proving they have recovered from the contagious disease in the past 90 days. Travelers will be asked to attest to the validity of the travel information presented. Acceptable negative COVID-19 test results must include the following: The full 30-page order is available on the CDC website. Prior to the updated order, the US accepted negative COVID-19 test results within three days of administration.Travelers to the US will be expected to don a face mask when traveling via plane, trains, subway and other modes of public transportation. The Transportation Security Administration also requires face masks in airports and bus terminals. Fines for violators currently range anywhere between $500 and $3,000.

