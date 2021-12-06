https://sputniknews.com/20211206/omar-confident-speaker-pelosi-will-take-action-against-boeberts-anti-muslim-remarks--1091271433.html

Omar Confident Speaker Pelosi Will Take Action Against Boebert's Anti-Muslim Remarks

Last month, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) expressed that she was deeply sorry for "anyone in the Muslim community I offended," after she was overheard suggesting... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

As Democratic lawmakers continue to call for Boebert to be stripped of committee assignments, Rep. Omar appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" to provide her outlook on the personal matter. Omar, a Somalia-born Muslim, highlighted that Pelosi has historically followed through on her promises regarding religious matters. "When I first got to Congress, I was worried that I wasn't going to be allowed to be sworn in because there was a ban on the hijab. She promised me that she would take care of it. She fulfilled that promise," Omar said. Back in 2019, the US lawmaker from Minnesota became the first lawmaker in 181 years to don a head covering on the House floor. "She's made another promise to me that she will take care of this. And I believe her," the Minnesota lawmaker concluded. Omar also took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), panning her colleague as both a "liar and a coward" over his refusal to hold Boebert accountable for her comments. McCarthy has suggested that Omar should have a sit-down with Boebert and hear her side. The original video in question has since been removed from public view on Facebook, but has since been reuploaded to various platforms. Boebert, a first-term lawmaker, appeared thoroughly tickled with herself as she dramatically recounted a so-called encounter with Omar, who denies the series of events occurred as such. "I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers and he and I were leaving the Capitol, we're going back to my office and we get in the elevator and I see a Capitol Police officer running hurriedly to the elevator," Boebert recounted to a crowd. "I see fret all over his face. And he's reaching. The door is shutting. I can't open it."Boebert issued a partial apology via Twitter, but stopped short of directly apologizing to Omar. "There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction," she said in her apology post, appearing to downplay the incident.

