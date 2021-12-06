Registration was successful!
NASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station
NASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station
NASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station
2021-12-06T19:23+0000
2021-12-06T19:23+0000
“Today, we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, NASA’s 2021 astronaut candidate class,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. “Alone, each candidate has ‘the right stuff,’ but together they represent the creed of our country.”Nelson explained that the candidates from nine US states and Puerto-Rico were chosen from a pool of 12,000 applicants and will begin the two-years training in January.Upon completing their training, the candidates could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the ISS, but may include deep space missions to the Moon on NASA’s Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, NASA added.
nasa, us, international space station (iss), astronauts

NASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station

19:23 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / ROSCOSMOS The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 9, 2021.
The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying the crew formed of Mark Vande Hei of NASA and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov of Roscosmos blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan April 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / ROSCOSMOS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA announced on Monday that it has chosen ten new astronaut candidates who will participate in training programs for possible work at the International Space Station (ISS).
"Today, we welcome ten new explorers, ten members of the Artemis generation, NASA's 2021 astronaut candidate class," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said. "Alone, each candidate has 'the right stuff,' but together they represent the creed of our country."
Nelson explained that the candidates from nine US states and Puerto-Rico were chosen from a pool of 12,000 applicants and will begin the two-years training in January.
"Astronaut candidate training falls into five major categories: operating and maintaining the International Space Station's complex systems, training for spacewalks, developing complex robotics skills, safely operating a T-38 training jet and Russian language skills," NASA said.
Upon completing their training, the candidates could be assigned to missions that involve performing research aboard the ISS, but may include deep space missions to the Moon on NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket, NASA added.
