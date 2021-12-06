Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-reportedly-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison-1091274842.html
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
The head of the Myanmar government was put under house arrest after a military takeover in the country in February 2021, with the armed forces accusing her and... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T06:03+0000
2021-12-06T06:37+0000
asia-pacific
myanmar
aung san suu kyi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082142113_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c91cd89655588b36370d9612ab05ba8f.jpg
Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for inciting protests and breaking anti-coronavirus rules, a spokesman for the military government said.He added that ex-President Win Myint was also given a four-year prison term under the same charges.A court hearing for one of the corruption cases is scheduled for 10 December, at which Aung San Suu Kyi may also be formally charged with a new corruption charge related to the acquisition of an Italian-made AW-139 rescue helicopter in October 2019.Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was the head of Myanmar's civilian government until a military coup in February 2021. The takeover resulted in a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with troops.
asia-pacific
myanmar
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082142113_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_728e1fd08ae3fb802adb08b7bc98ed1d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, myanmar, aung san suu kyi

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

06:03 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 06:37 GMT 06.12.2021)
© REUTERS / STRINGERDemonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Demonstrators protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The head of the Myanmar government was put under house arrest after a military takeover in the country in February 2021, with the armed forces accusing her and her party of voter fraud and corruption.
Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for inciting protests and breaking anti-coronavirus rules, a spokesman for the military government said.

She "was sentenced to two years' imprisonment under Section 505(b) and two years' imprisonment under [the] natural disaster law", spokesman Zaw Min Tun stated.

© REUTERS / Bria WebbMyanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2016.
Myanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Myanmar's Minister of Foreign Affairs Aung San Suu Kyi speaks during an event at the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York City, U.S. September 21, 2016.
© REUTERS / Bria Webb
He added that ex-President Win Myint was also given a four-year prison term under the same charges.

"They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now", the official concluded, without elaborating.

A court hearing for one of the corruption cases is scheduled for 10 December, at which Aung San Suu Kyi may also be formally charged with a new corruption charge related to the acquisition of an Italian-made AW-139 rescue helicopter in October 2019.
Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was the head of Myanmar's civilian government until a military coup in February 2021. The takeover resulted in a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with troops.
201000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:48 GMTOne Dead and Four Injured in Prison Fire in Northwestern Russia
06:25 GMTBoris Johnson Under Fire Over 'Planned Reform Allowing Ministers to Overrule Judicial Rulings'
06:14 GMT21st India-Russia Summit: What's on Agenda as Putin Set to Arrive in New Delhi to Meet Modi
06:03 GMTMyanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison
05:43 GMTDanish Professor Says Omicron to Become Dominant Strain Amid 'Worrying' Increase in Cases
05:37 GMTUS Intel Resorting to 'Unprecedented Sharing' to Convince EU of Russian 'Invasion' Plans in Ukraine
05:02 GMT'I Am Sorry of Course': Danish PM Apologises for Shopping Maskless
04:57 GMTLive Updates: Vaccine Creator Warns Next Virus Could be 'More Lethal' Than COVID
04:55 GMTUS Condemns Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali
04:45 GMTCNN Host Chris Cuomo Fired Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct, Attorney Says
04:34 GMTTwo Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
04:08 GMTOmar Confident Speaker Pelosi Will Take Action Against Boebert's Anti-Muslim Remarks
04:01 GMTFrom Photo-Ops to Afghan Withdrawal: Trump & Milley's Most High-Profile Spats
03:59 GMTGraphic Design: The Chilling Art of a School Shooter
02:54 GMTDemocrats' Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections
01:44 GMTBiden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
01:07 GMTGambia’s Incumbent Leader Wins Presidential Election - IEC
00:31 GMTOmicron Mitigation: What Travellers to the US Need to Know Beginning Monday
YesterdayFauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports