https://sputniknews.com/20211206/myanmars-aung-san-suu-kyi-reportedly-sentenced-to-four-years-in-prison-1091274842.html

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

The head of the Myanmar government was put under house arrest after a military takeover in the country in February 2021, with the armed forces accusing her and... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T06:03+0000

2021-12-06T06:03+0000

2021-12-06T06:37+0000

asia-pacific

myanmar

aung san suu kyi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082142113_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c91cd89655588b36370d9612ab05ba8f.jpg

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for inciting protests and breaking anti-coronavirus rules, a spokesman for the military government said.He added that ex-President Win Myint was also given a four-year prison term under the same charges.A court hearing for one of the corruption cases is scheduled for 10 December, at which Aung San Suu Kyi may also be formally charged with a new corruption charge related to the acquisition of an Italian-made AW-139 rescue helicopter in October 2019.Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was the head of Myanmar's civilian government until a military coup in February 2021. The takeover resulted in a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with troops.

asia-pacific

myanmar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

asia-pacific, myanmar, aung san suu kyi