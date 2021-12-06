Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi Reportedly Sentenced to Four Years in Prison

Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to four years in prison for inciting protests and breaking anti-coronavirus rules, a spokesman for the military government said.He added that ex-President Win Myint was also given a four-year prison term under the same charges.A court hearing for one of the corruption cases is scheduled for 10 December, at which Aung San Suu Kyi may also be formally charged with a new corruption charge related to the acquisition of an Italian-made AW-139 rescue helicopter in October 2019.Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, was the head of Myanmar's civilian government until a military coup in February 2021. The takeover resulted in a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with troops.
"They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now", the official concluded, without elaborating.
