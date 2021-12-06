LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit

Russian President Vladimir on Monday is leading an official Russian delegation to New Delhi to hold the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit that kicks off today.

The Russian president is holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations and talk about how to improve the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.



Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are expected to hold talks with their Indian counterparts in the 2+2 format.

In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that this meeting would be the first in a 2+2 format with Indian partners. Such consultations are now expected to be held on a regular basis.

Agreements in transport, science, space, military and technical cooperation, culture, and education are also expected.