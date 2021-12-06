Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/live-updates-vladimir-putin-leads-delegation-to-new-delhi-for-21st-annual-india-russia-summit-1091282669.html
LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit
LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit
Russian President Vladimir on Monday is leading an official Russian delegation to New Delhi to hold the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit that kicks off today. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T10:58+0000
2021-12-06T11:25+0000
russia
india
21st annual india-russia summit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091282770_0:0:2961:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_b97747f23f01cf3433404393cab7a43e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091282770_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c7603096f3056c4e559a770ec6d54387.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, india, новый онлайн для белой редактуры, 21st annual india-russia summit
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (File) - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit

10:58 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 11:25 GMT 06.12.2021)
Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir on Monday is leading an official Russian delegation to New Delhi to hold the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit that kicks off today.
The Russian president is holding a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to discuss the prospects of bilateral relations and talk about how to improve the strategic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu are expected to hold talks with their Indian counterparts in the 2+2 format.
In November, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that this meeting would be the first in a 2+2 format with Indian partners. Such consultations are now expected to be held on a regular basis.
Agreements in transport, science, space, military and technical cooperation, culture, and education are also expected.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
New firstOld first
11:00 GMT 06.12.2021
Russia, India Ink Military Cooperation Deal
Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft flies past during a parade at an airbase in Tezpur, India, Friday, Nov. 21 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Russia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade
08:31 GMT
53
10:59 GMT 06.12.2021
Peskov to Sputnik: Russia, India Should Boost Cooperation Amid New 'Sore Spots' in Asia-Pacific
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Peskov to Sputnik: Russia, India Should Boost Cooperation Amid New 'Sore Spots' in Asia-Pacific
09:37 GMT
29
1400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:56 GMTNagaland Police Accuse Indian Army of Killing Villagers as Death Toll in Firing Incident Rises to 14
11:34 GMTEuphoric Cricketers Celebrate as Team India Register Historic Win Over Kiwis in Mumbai Test Match
11:14 GMTUK Trade Secretary Visiting US 'to Deepen Relations' Amid Bilateral Tariff Row
10:58 GMTLIVE UPDATES: Vladimir Putin Leads Delegation to New Delhi for 21st Annual India-Russia Summit
09:51 GMTKremlin Calls US-Russia Ties 'Lamentable' on Eve of Putin-Biden Video Call
09:37 GMTPeskov to Sputnik: Russia, India Should Boost Cooperation Amid New 'Sore Spots' in Asia-Pacific
09:33 GMTThirteen Pilgrims Injured in Drunk Driving Accident in Mexico City
09:07 GMTWoman Accusing Chris Cuomo of Sexual Misconduct Used to Work With Ex-CNN Host at ABC, Media Says
09:05 GMTVenezuelan 'Opposition Government' FM Resigns, Slamming It for Corruption and Incompetence
08:50 GMTTaiwan to Accelerate Construction of Home Grown Submarine Prototype, Reports Say
08:31 GMTRussia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade
08:17 GMTArgentina Greenlights Sputnik Light Both as COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Shot
08:13 GMTDoctors in India Hold Nationwide Protest Against Delay in Medical Exam Counselling
08:12 GMTOne Year After Israel-Morocco Normalisation Pact, Trade and Business Still Sluggish
07:49 GMT'Sleepy Joe Stole Christmas': Trump's Save America PAC Pans Biden for Nightmare Supply Chain Crisis
07:14 GMTIndia and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts
07:13 GMT'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
07:08 GMT'World-Class' 1,000-Year-Old Egyptian Earring Found in Danish Field Perplexes Researchers
07:04 GMTKylian Mbappe Opens Up on His PSG Future Amid Real Madrid Transfer Rumours
06:55 GMTPoll: Most Japanese Back Ban on Visas for Foreigners Amid Omicron Concerns