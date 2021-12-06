Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
Live Updates: Vaccine Creator Warns Next Virus Could be 'More Lethal' Than COVID
coronavirus, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Live Updates: Vaccine Creator Warns Next Virus Could be 'More Lethal' Than COVID

04:57 GMT 06.12.2021
The new "Omicron" variant that emerged in southern Africa has prompted many nations to impose travel bans on African countries and tighten other pandemic restrictions.
The Omicron strain has been detected in at least 38 countries and all continents except Antarctica. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Omicron has been qualified as a variant of concern due to a high number of mutations (32) in its spike proteins. It is feared that Omicron is more transmissible than other strains of the virus.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
05:59 GMT 06.12.2021
Danish Professor Says Omicron to Become Dominant Strain Amid 'Worrying' Increase in Cases
Omicron COVID Strain
Danish Professor Says Omicron to Become Dominant Strain Amid 'Worrying' Increase in Cases
05:01 GMT 06.12.2021
Two Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
Two Infants Hospitalised in Brazil After Getting Pfizer Shots by Mistake, Reports Say
05:00 GMT 06.12.2021
Vaccine Creator: Next Virus Could be 'More Lethal' Than COVID

"This will not be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. The truth is the next one could be worse. It could be more contagious, or more lethal, or both", a member of the team that created the AstraZeneca vaccine, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said.

