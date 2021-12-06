Registration was successful!
Labour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
Labour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
BRUSSELS, December 6 (Sputnik) - Belgium's two largest unions are rallying in Brussels on Monday to demand greater purchasing power, hurt by wages too low to...
"Unpayable energy bills, crushed wages, criminalized union actions… Purchasing power does not fall from the sky! The General Labour Federation of Belgium [FGTB] and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions are fighting to defend it! To do this, we need to take to the streets and take collective action without risking being brought to court. Our union freedoms are fundamental for everyone," the FGTB said in the statement calling for the protest.The Brussels police reported brief disruptions in traffic caused by the rally.The rally comes amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, driven by growing demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.
Labour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos

14:45 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 06.12.2021)
BRUSSELS, December 6 (Sputnik) - Belgium's two largest unions are rallying in Brussels on Monday to demand greater purchasing power, hurt by wages too low to afford growing electricity bills.
"Unpayable energy bills, crushed wages, criminalized union actions… Purchasing power does not fall from the sky! The General Labour Federation of Belgium [FGTB] and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions are fighting to defend it! To do this, we need to take to the streets and take collective action without risking being brought to court. Our union freedoms are fundamental for everyone," the FGTB said in the statement calling for the protest.
The Brussels police reported brief disruptions in traffic caused by the rally.
The rally comes amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, driven by growing demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.
