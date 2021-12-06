https://sputniknews.com/20211206/labour-unions-protest-in-brussels-against-low-wages-expensive-electricity---photos-1091290946.html

Labour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos

Labour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos

BRUSSELS, December 6 (Sputnik) - Belgium's two largest unions are rallying in Brussels on Monday to demand greater purchasing power, hurt by wages too low to... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T14:45+0000

2021-12-06T14:45+0000

2021-12-06T14:47+0000

europe

belgium

brussels

protests

demonstration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091290921_0:319:2048:1471_1920x0_80_0_0_364c0e20f8b4557f1c08e2e57b2f08bf.jpg

"Unpayable energy bills, crushed wages, criminalized union actions… Purchasing power does not fall from the sky! The General Labour Federation of Belgium [FGTB] and the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions are fighting to defend it! To do this, we need to take to the streets and take collective action without risking being brought to court. Our union freedoms are fundamental for everyone," the FGTB said in the statement calling for the protest.The Brussels police reported brief disruptions in traffic caused by the rally.The rally comes amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, driven by growing demand during a post-lockdown economic recovery and limited supply.

belgium

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, belgium, brussels, protests, demonstration