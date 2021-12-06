Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/korean-treat-and-eurovision-winner-among-most-mispronounced-words-of-2021-1091293098.html
Korean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
Korean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
06.12.2021
BIVR - in conjunction with language-learning app, Babbel - has conducted research on what the worst tang twosters (sorry, tongue twisters) of 2021 were. Among the phonetic troublemakers are popular references and titles.Dalgona [tal-goh-NAH]Fans of the Korean TV series 'Squid Game' will be glad to know, the next time they find themselves in Seoul or its vicinity, that the delicacy made of melted sugar and baking soda - known in the West as "honeycomb" or the core of a Crunchie bar - which has played an important role in Netflix’s hit show, is pronounced with a “G” sound in the middle, instead of the mistakenly used “K”.Dogecoin [DOHJ-coin]You might find yourself in the doghouse after over-investing in cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but - and despite the fact that it is accompanied by the image of a pooch - that does not mean the cryptocurrency is pronounced "doggycoin". Think more of Venice - doubtless where many of those who mine and own the meme coin hope they might one day buy a palazzo, possibly near to that which belonged to the Doge himself - to guide your pronunciation.No wonder Dogecoin, which has been tricky for some to fathom, has won popularity and value.Gina Coladangelo [JEE-nah co-lah-DAN-gelo]A top UK government aide made news earlier this year after CCTV footage emerged of her engaging in a steamy moment with former health secretary and old Oxford buddy, Matt Hancock, in breach of Covid-19 restrictions. Her name, though so often used by the print media, was not an easy one for some Brits to pronounce.Måneskin [MOH-ne-skin]The Italian band made history for many rock lovers, when they won the Eurovision 2021 song contest. Although the band is from Italy, their name is Danish and comes festooned with the incomprehensible accentuation which that implies. It means “moonlight”.Nusr-Et [nus-RET]Nusr-Et is the name of London’s new steakhouse in Knightsbridge and run by Nusret Gökçe, who became famous on social media and then offline for the way he salts his steaks - he holds up his hand and lets the flavouring cascade down his forearm and bounce off his elbow. The technique has resulted in his being given the nickname “Salt Bae”.Nusr-Et Steakhouse in New York was described in the New York Post as "Public Rip-off No 1" and its incarnation in London has also been criticised for its prices. Certainly with a gold-covered Tomahawk steak costing £850 and a piece of Baklava pastry worth up to £50, diners would want something pretty special to avoid feeling as though they'd been robbed.
Korean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021

17:32 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-manA woman poses with Dalgona candies for a photograph outside a shop in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
A woman poses with Dalgona candies for a photograph outside a shop in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Lee Jin-man
Certainly, for as far back as Dogberry in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing - if not further - mispronunciation has provided a rich source of comedy. However, words are still being coined which are difficult to get one's tongue around. Luckily, if you are ever in doubt you can consult the British Institute of Verbatim Reporters (BIVR).
BIVR - in conjunction with language-learning app, Babbel - has conducted research on what the worst tang twosters (sorry, tongue twisters) of 2021 were. Among the phonetic troublemakers are popular references and titles.

Dalgona [tal-goh-NAH]

Fans of the Korean TV series 'Squid Game' will be glad to know, the next time they find themselves in Seoul or its vicinity, that the delicacy made of melted sugar and baking soda - known in the West as "honeycomb" or the core of a Crunchie bar - which has played an important role in Netflix’s hit show, is pronounced with a “G” sound in the middle, instead of the mistakenly used “K”.

Dogecoin [DOHJ-coin]

You might find yourself in the doghouse after over-investing in cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but - and despite the fact that it is accompanied by the image of a pooch - that does not mean the cryptocurrency is pronounced "doggycoin". Think more of Venice - doubtless where many of those who mine and own the meme coin hope they might one day buy a palazzo, possibly near to that which belonged to the Doge himself - to guide your pronunciation.
© AP Photo / Richard DrewThis mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin, in New York, Tuesday, April 20, 2021
This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin, in New York, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
This mobile phone app screen shot shows the logo for Dogecoin, in New York, Tuesday, April 20, 2021
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
No wonder Dogecoin, which has been tricky for some to fathom, has won popularity and value.

Gina Coladangelo [JEE-nah co-lah-DAN-gelo]

A top UK government aide made news earlier this year after CCTV footage emerged of her engaging in a steamy moment with former health secretary and old Oxford buddy, Matt Hancock, in breach of Covid-19 restrictions.
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSONBritain's Health Secretary Hancock hands a microphone to his aide Coladangelo following a television interview outside BBC in London
Britain's Health Secretary Hancock hands a microphone to his aide Coladangelo following a television interview outside BBC in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Britain's Health Secretary Hancock hands a microphone to his aide Coladangelo following a television interview outside BBC in London
© REUTERS / TOM NICHOLSON
Her name, though so often used by the print media, was not an easy one for some Brits to pronounce.

Måneskin [MOH-ne-skin]

The Italian band made history for many rock lovers, when they won the Eurovision 2021 song contest. Although the band is from Italy, their name is Danish and comes festooned with the incomprehensible accentuation which that implies. It means “moonlight”.
© AP Photo / Peter DejongГруппа Måneskin из Италии в финале международного конкурса "Евровидение-2021"
Группа Måneskin из Италии в финале международного конкурса Евровидение-2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Группа Måneskin из Италии в финале международного конкурса "Евровидение-2021"
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong

Nusr-Et [nus-RET]

Nusr-Et is the name of London’s new steakhouse in Knightsbridge and run by Nusret Gökçe, who became famous on social media and then offline for the way he salts his steaks - he holds up his hand and lets the flavouring cascade down his forearm and bounce off his elbow. The technique has resulted in his being given the nickname “Salt Bae”.
© Photo : Instagram / nusr_etNusret Gökçe
Nusret Gökçe - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Nusret Gökçe
© Photo : Instagram / nusr_et
Nusr-Et Steakhouse in New York was described in the New York Post as "Public Rip-off No 1" and its incarnation in London has also been criticised for its prices. Certainly with a gold-covered Tomahawk steak costing £850 and a piece of Baklava pastry worth up to £50, diners would want something pretty special to avoid feeling as though they'd been robbed.
