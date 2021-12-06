https://sputniknews.com/20211206/korean-treat-and-eurovision-winner-among-most-mispronounced-words-of-2021-1091293098.html

Korean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021

Certainly, for as far back as Dogberry in Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing - if not further - mispronunciation has provided a rich source of comedy... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

BIVR - in conjunction with language-learning app, Babbel - has conducted research on what the worst tang twosters (sorry, tongue twisters) of 2021 were. Among the phonetic troublemakers are popular references and titles.Dalgona [tal-goh-NAH]Fans of the Korean TV series 'Squid Game' will be glad to know, the next time they find themselves in Seoul or its vicinity, that the delicacy made of melted sugar and baking soda - known in the West as "honeycomb" or the core of a Crunchie bar - which has played an important role in Netflix’s hit show, is pronounced with a “G” sound in the middle, instead of the mistakenly used “K”.Dogecoin [DOHJ-coin]You might find yourself in the doghouse after over-investing in cryptocurrency Dogecoin, but - and despite the fact that it is accompanied by the image of a pooch - that does not mean the cryptocurrency is pronounced "doggycoin". Think more of Venice - doubtless where many of those who mine and own the meme coin hope they might one day buy a palazzo, possibly near to that which belonged to the Doge himself - to guide your pronunciation.No wonder Dogecoin, which has been tricky for some to fathom, has won popularity and value.Gina Coladangelo [JEE-nah co-lah-DAN-gelo]A top UK government aide made news earlier this year after CCTV footage emerged of her engaging in a steamy moment with former health secretary and old Oxford buddy, Matt Hancock, in breach of Covid-19 restrictions. Her name, though so often used by the print media, was not an easy one for some Brits to pronounce.Måneskin [MOH-ne-skin]The Italian band made history for many rock lovers, when they won the Eurovision 2021 song contest. Although the band is from Italy, their name is Danish and comes festooned with the incomprehensible accentuation which that implies. It means “moonlight”.Nusr-Et [nus-RET]Nusr-Et is the name of London’s new steakhouse in Knightsbridge and run by Nusret Gökçe, who became famous on social media and then offline for the way he salts his steaks - he holds up his hand and lets the flavouring cascade down his forearm and bounce off his elbow. The technique has resulted in his being given the nickname “Salt Bae”.Nusr-Et Steakhouse in New York was described in the New York Post as "Public Rip-off No 1" and its incarnation in London has also been criticised for its prices. Certainly with a gold-covered Tomahawk steak costing £850 and a piece of Baklava pastry worth up to £50, diners would want something pretty special to avoid feeling as though they'd been robbed.

