https://sputniknews.com/20211206/india-and-russia-sign-number-of-military-agreements-and-contracts-1091277314.html

India and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts

India and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts, and protocols regarding small arms and military cooperation, Indian... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T07:14+0000

2021-12-06T07:14+0000

2021-12-06T07:22+0000

rajnath singh

russia

sergei shoigu

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/01/1081324409_0:394:2938:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8bddfaefe363f80f0f0368e632c7a611.jpg

He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful, and substantial", adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia".Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are visiting New Delhi, where the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit is being held. Putin previously said that he intends to discuss new "large-scale" initiatives with Prime Minister Modi on further developing Russian-Indian relations.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

rajnath singh, russia, sergei shoigu, india