India and Russia Sign Number of Military Agreements and Contracts

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India and Russia have signed a number of agreements, contracts, and protocols regarding small arms and military cooperation, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, following a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in New Delhi.
"India deeply appreciates Russia's strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region. Glad that a number of Agreements/Contracts/Protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation", Singh tweeted.
He also called the talks with Shoigu "productive, fruitful, and substantial", adding that "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia".
Top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, are visiting New Delhi, where the 21st Annual India-Russia Summit is being held. Putin previously said that he intends to discuss new "large-scale" initiatives with Prime Minister Modi on further developing Russian-Indian relations.