‘I'm So Pleased!’: Shakira Reacts to Princess Charlotte's Favorite Song

The "Queen of Latin Music" Shakira responded on Monday to Princess Charlotte’s recently revealed passion for her hit.The Duke of Cambridge, as a guest of the "Time to Walk" podcast for Apple Fitness+, which was released on Monday, said that Princess Charlotte adores Shakira’s song “Waka Waka,” released specially for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.According to Prince William, his six-year-old daughter likes to wear “her dresses and ballet stuff” and perform "crazy" dances, running around the kitchen, while her little brother, three-year-old Prince Louis, follows her around, trying to do the same thing.He also shared his own taste in music, saying the song "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC helps him to wake up on Monday mornings, as it “puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."

