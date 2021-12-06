Registration was successful!
‘I'm So Pleased!’: Shakira Reacts to Princess Charlotte's Favorite Song
The "Queen of Latin Music" Shakira responded on Monday to Princess Charlotte’s recently revealed passion for her hit.The Duke of Cambridge, as a guest of the "Time to Walk" podcast for Apple Fitness+, which was released on Monday, said that Princess Charlotte adores Shakira’s song “Waka Waka,” released specially for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.According to Prince William, his six-year-old daughter likes to wear “her dresses and ballet stuff” and perform "crazy" dances, running around the kitchen, while her little brother, three-year-old Prince Louis, follows her around, trying to do the same thing.He also shared his own taste in music, saying the song "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC helps him to wake up on Monday mornings, as it “puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."
‘I'm So Pleased!’: Shakira Reacts to Princess Charlotte's Favorite Song

20:28 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 20:29 GMT 06.12.2021)
Alexandra Kashirina
Earlier, Prince William revealed that his children, especially little princess Charlotte, love to dance, with the latter going "completely crazy” to the popular song "Waka Waka" by legendary singer Shakira.
The "Queen of Latin Music" Shakira responded on Monday to Princess Charlotte’s recently revealed passion for her hit.

“I'm so pleased you like my music, Princess Charlotte!” the singer wrote in Twitter, adding a heart emoji.

The Duke of Cambridge, as a guest of the "Time to Walk" podcast for Apple Fitness+, which was released on Monday, said that Princess Charlotte adores Shakira’s song “Waka Waka,” released specially for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
According to Prince William, his six-year-old daughter likes to wear “her dresses and ballet stuff” and perform "crazy" dances, running around the kitchen, while her little brother, three-year-old Prince Louis, follows her around, trying to do the same thing.
“There is a lot of hip movement,” said William.
He also shared his own taste in music, saying the song "Thunderstruck" by AC/DC helps him to wake up on Monday mornings, as it “puts your week in the best mood possible, and you feel like you can take on anything and anyone."
