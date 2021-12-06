https://sputniknews.com/20211206/euphoric-cricketers-celebrate-as-team-india-register-historic-win-over-kiwis-in-mumbai-test-match-1091277025.html

Euphoric Cricketers Celebrate as Team India Register Historic Win Over Kiwis in Mumbai Test Match

Euphoric Cricketers Celebrate as Team India Register Historic Win Over Kiwis in Mumbai Test Match

This is not the first time the Indian cricket team have defeated New Zealand in a Test series at home - in fact, the Kiwis haven't beaten the south Asian side... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T11:34+0000

2021-12-06T11:34+0000

2021-12-06T11:41+0000

sport

sputnik

record

history

international cricket council

cricket

sport

sport

world record

victory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091281220_0:0:3233:1819_1920x0_80_0_0_ffb9fc8fdc9ecd724f72162bb855d8ca.jpg

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vangipurapu Venkata Sai (VVS) Laxman applauded the Indian cricket team on Monday after the Virat Kohli-led side defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test match in Mumbai city.Not only did India hammer the side from the southern hemisphere, but they also registered their biggest triumph in runs in the sport's longest format.Monday's win was India's 14th consecutive Test series triumph at home - a streak which has extended India's world record. Australia is in second place with 10 series wins in succession at home.This is also India's 11th series win in a row under Kohli's captaincy at home.Tendulkar congratulated Kohli and his boys for their win in a "special Test match" and Laxman declared that the visitors were "comprehensively outclassed" by the home team.Other former cricketers, such as Aakash Chopra, Virender Sehwag and Parthiv Patel joined the enthusiastic chorus of delight to salute the team's victorious performance.Patel, in particular, was effusive in his praise and he insisted that beating India in its own den was simply "impossible".He added that if such a task was impossible for New Zealand - No 1 in the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s Test rankings - no other team could come near.Kohli and his men were showered with praise after sealing their victory in Mumbai within an hour's play on Monday.Having ended the fourth day on 140/5, the Kiwi batsmen didn't offer much resistance as Jayant Yadav grabbed four wickets before Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket of the match to clinch India's 372-run victory at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.On Friday, Kohli won the toss and chose to bat. India made 325 in their first essay, thanks largely to opener Mayank Agarwal's 150. Another major highlight of India's first innings was New Zealand player Ajaz Yunus Patel's perfect 10, becoming just the third bowler in the game's history to take all 10 opposition wickets in a Test innings. England's Jim Laker (against Australia in 1956) and India's Anil Kumble (against Pakistan in 1999) are the other two.But Patel's 10 wickets failed to inspire the New Zealand batsmen, as the entire team folded for 62 in response to India's 325 in the first innings, handing the hosts a massive 263-run lead.India declared their second innings at 276/7 to set New Zealand a near impossible target of 540 to win. The home team's spinners, though, didn't take too long to complete the win as the visitors lost all their 10 wickets for 167.India's fourth innings display with the ball was led by Ashwin and Jayant, each of whom picked up four wickets in front of their home fans.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sputnik, record, history, international cricket council, cricket, sport, sport, world record, victory, series, feat, cricket, win, triumph