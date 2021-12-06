Donbass; Craig Murray; COVID-19; UK's Royal Family; This Week's News Headlines

https://sputniknews.com/20211206/donbass-craig-murray-covid-19-uks-royal-family-this-weeks-news-headlines-1091283411.html

Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Donbass, Craig Murray's release from prison, People’s Covid inquiry, the UK's... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

This week we talk to Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist about his release from prison. Michael Mansfield QC - Head of Nexus Chambers and leading human rights barrister delves into the People’s Covid inquiry. Freelance correspondent Dean O'Brien brings us all the latest from Donbass. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses with George the UK's royal family. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

