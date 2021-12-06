https://sputniknews.com/20211206/donbass-craig-murray-covid-19-uks-royal-family-this-weeks-news-headlines-1091283411.html
Donbass; Craig Murray; COVID-19; UK's Royal Family; This Week's News Headlines

06.12.2021
Join George Galloway on the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Donbass, Craig Murray's release from prison, People’s Covid inquiry, the UK's royal family, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist about his release from prison. Michael Mansfield QC - Head of Nexus Chambers and leading human rights barrister delves into the People’s Covid inquiry. Freelance correspondent Dean O'Brien brings us all the latest from Donbass. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses with George the UK's royal family. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
This week we talk to Craig Murray - author, broadcaster and human rights activist about his release from prison. Michael Mansfield QC - Head of Nexus Chambers and leading human rights barrister delves into the People’s Covid inquiry. Freelance correspondent Dean O'Brien brings us all the latest from Donbass. The RT Hon Norman Baker - former MP and author discusses with George the UK's royal family. Rachel Blevins - journalist and RT America correspondent updates us with the headlines of the week from the US.
