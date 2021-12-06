https://sputniknews.com/20211206/democrats-anti-trump-playbook-could-be-a-losing-strategy-for-2022-midterm-elections-1091269988.html

Democrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections

Democrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections

House Democrats who opposed President Donald Trump in Congress now believe in keeping quiet about the 45th president. With US President Joe Biden’s approval... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T02:54+0000

2021-12-06T02:54+0000

2021-12-06T02:49+0000

donald trump

democrat

congress

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822440_0:200:3068:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_9307f0a39898d736876bc70cd2b779e9.jpg

Topics that have dominated national politics, such as critical race theory, the January 6 insurrection and Donald Trump, are thought by some House Democrats to potentially become their undoing. There are concerns that those topics will prevent them from advocating the benefits of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.Democrats are still reeling from the results of the Virginia governor’s race that saw Republican Glenn Youngkin win a state that Biden carried by 10 points. Youngkin ran a campaign that targeted school mask mandates, critical race theory, and basic economic issues.Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, spent much of his campaign trying to prove to voters that Youngkin was Trump in khakis.The Virginia gubernatorial race reminded Democrats that congressional political races are local.US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) repeated the same sentiment, saying, "I don't believe you run national campaigns for Congress."Democrats know they need to balance their rhetoric. Anti-Trump rhetoric still raises money and spurs activists but, according to some, isn’t what will drive suburban voters to their cause. US Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) spoke about how candidates need to focus on what they're doing for voters, and what the other guy won’t do.While Democrats understand the need to run local campaigns, their image nationally could come to define their success. Sean McElwee, executive director of Data for Progress, believes, “It’s going to be really, really hard to distinguish yourself from your national brand,” noting that “it’s functionally impossible for House members to do.”McElwee acknowledges that a Democratic brand built around anti-Trumpism won’t work when the former president is no longer in power. The strategies that won Democrats the House and the Senate, and ultimately landed them the White House may not be enough to make for a winning strategy in 2022.

https://sputniknews.com/20211114/countdown-to-2022-four-factors-that-could-flip-the-us-senate--1090732227.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

donald trump, democrat, congress