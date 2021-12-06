Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/democrats-anti-trump-playbook-could-be-a-losing-strategy-for-2022-midterm-elections-1091269988.html
Democrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections
Democrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections
House Democrats who opposed President Donald Trump in Congress now believe in keeping quiet about the 45th president. With US President Joe Biden’s approval... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T02:54+0000
2021-12-06T02:49+0000
donald trump
democrat
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822440_0:200:3068:1926_1920x0_80_0_0_9307f0a39898d736876bc70cd2b779e9.jpg
Topics that have dominated national politics, such as critical race theory, the January 6 insurrection and Donald Trump, are thought by some House Democrats to potentially become their undoing. There are concerns that those topics will prevent them from advocating the benefits of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.Democrats are still reeling from the results of the Virginia governor’s race that saw Republican Glenn Youngkin win a state that Biden carried by 10 points. Youngkin ran a campaign that targeted school mask mandates, critical race theory, and basic economic issues.Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, spent much of his campaign trying to prove to voters that Youngkin was Trump in khakis.The Virginia gubernatorial race reminded Democrats that congressional political races are local.US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) repeated the same sentiment, saying, "I don't believe you run national campaigns for Congress."Democrats know they need to balance their rhetoric. Anti-Trump rhetoric still raises money and spurs activists but, according to some, isn’t what will drive suburban voters to their cause. US Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) spoke about how candidates need to focus on what they're doing for voters, and what the other guy won’t do.While Democrats understand the need to run local campaigns, their image nationally could come to define their success. Sean McElwee, executive director of Data for Progress, believes, “It’s going to be really, really hard to distinguish yourself from your national brand,” noting that “it’s functionally impossible for House members to do.”McElwee acknowledges that a Democratic brand built around anti-Trumpism won’t work when the former president is no longer in power. The strategies that won Democrats the House and the Senate, and ultimately landed them the White House may not be enough to make for a winning strategy in 2022.
https://sputniknews.com/20211114/countdown-to-2022-four-factors-that-could-flip-the-us-senate--1090732227.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822440_337:0:3068:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58c7050f871db1a286b148c372f61deb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, democrat, congress

Democrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections

02:54 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Cliff OwenVirginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe participates with his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe participates with his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, in a debate at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Cliff Owen
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
House Democrats who opposed President Donald Trump in Congress now believe in keeping quiet about the 45th president. With US President Joe Biden’s approval ratings in the 40s, congressional Democrats are scrambling to hold off a red wave during the 2022 midterm elections and maintain their slight edge in the House and Senate.
Topics that have dominated national politics, such as critical race theory, the January 6 insurrection and Donald Trump, are thought by some House Democrats to potentially become their undoing. There are concerns that those topics will prevent them from advocating the benefits of US President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
The U.S. Capitol dome is seen in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2021
Countdown to 2022: Four Factors That Could Flip the US Senate
14 November, 21:56 GMT
Democrats are still reeling from the results of the Virginia governor’s race that saw Republican Glenn Youngkin win a state that Biden carried by 10 points. Youngkin ran a campaign that targeted school mask mandates, critical race theory, and basic economic issues.
Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe, spent much of his campaign trying to prove to voters that Youngkin was Trump in khakis.

“People don't want to hear about Donald Trump,” US Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) told Axios, adding that "they're going to vote because they want to see people get s**t done.”

The Virginia gubernatorial race reminded Democrats that congressional political races are local.

Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) tweeted, "All politics is local, whether it's advocating for the equitable redevelopment of Gwinnett Place Mall, or securing funding for our local trailway system, every day I am working in Congress for our community."

US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) repeated the same sentiment, saying, "I don't believe you run national campaigns for Congress."
Democrats know they need to balance their rhetoric. Anti-Trump rhetoric still raises money and spurs activists but, according to some, isn’t what will drive suburban voters to their cause. US Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) spoke about how candidates need to focus on what they're doing for voters, and what the other guy won’t do.

“[Democrats are] delivering results at scale, for the size of the problems,” Maloney said. “That's key, but the Republicans being reckless and irresponsible and motivated only by power is also going to be important.”

While Democrats understand the need to run local campaigns, their image nationally could come to define their success. Sean McElwee, executive director of Data for Progress, believes, “It’s going to be really, really hard to distinguish yourself from your national brand,” noting that “it’s functionally impossible for House members to do.”
McElwee acknowledges that a Democratic brand built around anti-Trumpism won’t work when the former president is no longer in power. The strategies that won Democrats the House and the Senate, and ultimately landed them the White House may not be enough to make for a winning strategy in 2022.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:54 GMTDemocrat’s Anti-Trump Playbook Could Be a Losing Strategy for 2022 Midterm Elections
01:44 GMTBiden White House to Reportedly Announce Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
01:07 GMTGambia’s Incumbent Leader Wins Presidential Election - IEC
00:31 GMTOmicron Mitigation: What Travelers to the US Need to Know Beginning Monday
YesterdayFauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
YesterdayFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports
YesterdayTrump Slams Top US General Milley as 'F**king Idiot' Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
YesterdayWWII Veteran And Longtime US Senator Bob Dole Dies at 98
YesterdayIran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
YesterdayZemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
YesterdayIsraeli Deputy Defence Minister Dodges Question About Tel Aviv's Complicity in Natanz Blast
YesterdayCorridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament
YesterdayMercedes' Hamilton Takes Win in First Saudi Arabian GP After Chaotic Battle With Verstappen
YesterdayTucker Carlson Was Reportedly Friends With Hunter Biden, Intervened in Media Report on His Behalf
YesterdayPutin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
YesterdayPolish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana
YesterdayBelgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
YesterdayTrump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors
YesterdayOrigin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?
YesterdayIdentity of Baroness Mone's Accuser Reportedly Revealed as She Denies Racist Claims Against Her