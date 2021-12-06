Registration was successful!
China Slams Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games, as No Invitation Was Sent to US Officials
The US decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a political manipulation that has no impact on the success of the event, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.
China Slams Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games, as No Invitation Was Sent to US Officials

22:46 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETERThe Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021.
The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Shougang Park, the site of a former steel mill, in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration’s decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a political manipulation that has no impact on the success of the event, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.
Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that the United States will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the event, although US athletes will be allowed to participate.
“No invitation has been extended to US politicians whatsoever, so this ‘diplomatic boycott’ simply comes out of nowhere. Such a pretentious act is only a political manipulation and a grave distortion of the spirit of the Olympic Charter. In fact, no one would care about whether these people come or not, and it has no impact whatsoever on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics to be successfully held,” Liu said o Monday evening.
In November, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Beijing Winter Olympics was a gathering of Olympic athletes and winter sports lovers, not a stage for political posturing and manipulation. Successful Olympics relied on the joint efforts of the big Winter Olympics family, not on the attendance of a handful of countries` government officials.

In 1980, the US led a boycott of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow to protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.
