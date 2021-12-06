https://sputniknews.com/20211206/china-slams-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-olympic-games-as-no-invitation-was-sent-to-us-officials-1091300758.html

China Slams Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games, as No Invitation Was Sent to US Officials

The US decision to boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing is a political manipulation that has no impact on the success of the event, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu said in a statement to Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the White House confirmed that the United States will engage in a diplomatic boycott of the event, although US athletes will be allowed to participate.In November, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the Beijing Winter Olympics was a gathering of Olympic athletes and winter sports lovers, not a stage for political posturing and manipulation. Successful Olympics relied on the joint efforts of the big Winter Olympics family, not on the attendance of a handful of countries` government officials.In 1980, the US led a boycott of the Summer Olympic Games in Moscow to protest against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

