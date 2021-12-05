Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/white-nationalist-group-assembles-in-washington-dc-promising-to-reclaim-america-1091253683.html
White Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'
White Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'
The "Patriot Front", formerly known as Vanguard America, was renamed after a man with ties to the group notoriously murdered counter-protester Heather Heyer... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
Tourists and DC residents alike were taken aback on Saturday after encountering dozens of white nationalists marching through downtown Washington, DC, while aggressively chanting that the Patriot Front group has plans to "reclaim America". Footage captured at the demonstration showed more than 100 individuals donning tan hats, navy blue jackets, khaki pants, white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and brown boots. Some individuals were also equipped with knee pads and shields. Bystanders were overheard booing and shouting. As the group marched through downtown DC, law enforcement officials eventually caught up with them. At the same time, it appears no crimes were committed by the group, which ended its march at the Arlington Memorial Bridge. No arrests have been made in connection with the event. As members of the group began to depart via U-Haul vans, it soon became apparent that not all would fit in the vehicles. Dozens were forced to wait as the rental vans made a series of one-way trips.
04:14 GMT 05.12.2021 (Updated: 04:40 GMT 05.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Leah MillisMembers of the white supremacist group Patriot Front stand with shields as a law enforcement officers stand guard between them and media members and bystanders, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. December 4, 2021.
Members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front stand with shields as a law enforcement officers stand guard between them and media members and bystanders, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. December 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / Leah Millis
Evan Craighead
The "Patriot Front", formerly known as Vanguard America, was renamed after a man with ties to the group notoriously murdered counter-protester Heather Heyer during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Richard Spencer, a prominent white nationalist, has previously tapped the group for personal security.
Tourists and DC residents alike were taken aback on Saturday after encountering dozens of white nationalists marching through downtown Washington, DC, while aggressively chanting that the Patriot Front group has plans to "reclaim America".
Footage captured at the demonstration showed more than 100 individuals donning tan hats, navy blue jackets, khaki pants, white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and brown boots. Some individuals were also equipped with knee pads and shields.
Bystanders were overheard booing and shouting.

"Our demonstrations are an exhibition of our unified capability to organise, to show our strength—not as brawlers or public nuisances, but as men capable of illustrating a message and seeking an America that more closely resembles the interests of its true people", said Thomas Rousseau, leader of the white nationalist group.

As the group marched through downtown DC, law enforcement officials eventually caught up with them. At the same time, it appears no crimes were committed by the group, which ended its march at the Arlington Memorial Bridge.
No arrests have been made in connection with the event.
As members of the group began to depart via U-Haul vans, it soon became apparent that not all would fit in the vehicles.
Dozens were forced to wait as the rental vans made a series of one-way trips.
