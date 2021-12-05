https://sputniknews.com/20211205/white-nationalist-group-assembles-in-washington-dc-promising-to-reclaim-america-1091253683.html

White Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'

The "Patriot Front", formerly known as Vanguard America, was renamed after a man with ties to the group notoriously murdered counter-protester Heather Heyer... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

Tourists and DC residents alike were taken aback on Saturday after encountering dozens of white nationalists marching through downtown Washington, DC, while aggressively chanting that the Patriot Front group has plans to "reclaim America". Footage captured at the demonstration showed more than 100 individuals donning tan hats, navy blue jackets, khaki pants, white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and brown boots. Some individuals were also equipped with knee pads and shields. Bystanders were overheard booing and shouting. As the group marched through downtown DC, law enforcement officials eventually caught up with them. At the same time, it appears no crimes were committed by the group, which ended its march at the Arlington Memorial Bridge. No arrests have been made in connection with the event. As members of the group began to depart via U-Haul vans, it soon became apparent that not all would fit in the vehicles. Dozens were forced to wait as the rental vans made a series of one-way trips.

