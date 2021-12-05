'We Love You!': English Football Teams Pay Tribute to Late 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
© REUTERS / LEE SMITHNewcastle United v Burnley - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - December 4, 2021 General view of an image of Arthur Labinjo Hughes displayed on a big screen during a minute's applause in his memory
The heartbreaking story of a young fan who died last year shocked Britons and made teams commemorate him after justice was served.
English football teams and supporters have paid tribute to a little fan who will never be able to visit a match again: 6-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes was remembered after his killers - father Thomas Hughes and stepmother Emma Tustin - were sentenced for the murder on Friday.
Birmingham City wore "Arthur we love you" t-shirts and were photographed carrying a banner with his picture. Chelsea and West Ham projected an image of the boy ahead of their match at a London stadium.
🖤🤍 https://t.co/UhOXbCbzm9 pic.twitter.com/2MsO2QuQfW— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) December 4, 2021
6’ The crowd and players pause for a minute's applause after the tragic passing of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. pic.twitter.com/tbyEQJCExb— Dungannon Swifts FC (@DgnSwifts) December 4, 2021
Molineux pays tribute to Arthur Labinjo-Hughes with a sixth minute applause 💛#WWFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/klnpTl4XgG— Alex Dicken (@alexedicken) December 4, 2021
Footballers and fans across the country have paid tribute to murdered schoolboy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes after his killers were jailed.— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 4, 2021
At the same time, Coventry City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Newcastle encouraged fans to participate in a round of applause in the sixth minute of their games.
Six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died from an "unsurvivable" brain injury after physical abuse by his stepmother Emma Tustin and his own father Thomas Hughes in Solihull in 2020. Tustin was sentenced to 29 years for murder and child cruelty, while the boy's father was given 21 years for manslaughter.