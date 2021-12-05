Registration was successful!
US to Urge Other Nations to Impose Sanctions on Corrupt Officials, Human Rights Violators - Report
US to Urge Other Nations to Impose Sanctions on Corrupt Officials, Human Rights Violators - Report
05.12.2021
2021-12-05T03:35+0000
2021-12-05T03:31+0000
us
us sanctions
The US Department of the Treasury will impose a series of sanctions against a number of entities and individuals believed to be involved in corruption, human rights abuses, and other tactics that undermine democracy, according to plans first reported by the Wall Street Journal. "[The] Treasury will take a series of actions to designate individuals who are engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world including corruption, repression, organized crime, and serious human rights abuse," a US Treasury spokesperson noted.The Treasury Department oversees the US sanctions policy. Citing Biden administration officials, the WSJ reported that Washington intends to encourage other nations to join in its democracy-based pressure campaign. During the summit the US will also seek to combat corruption by proposing the elimination of real-estate loopholes. Sanctions will be announced alongside the Summit for Democracy, which runs from December 9 to December 10. A total of 110 participants are listed on the US Department of State's invitation list.Russia and China are not invited.
Well I s’pose the yankeetwats’ military forces are ripe to be sanctioned by the rest of the world for its repeated human rights abuses, war crimes etc, together with the jews in palestine, which goes without saying!
US to Urge Other Nations to Impose Sanctions on Corrupt Officials, Human Rights Violators - Report

03:35 GMT 05.12.2021
Evan Craighead
US President Joe Biden is scheduled to host 'The Summit for Democracy,' a virtual conference that seeks to bring government leaders, civil society, and private sector representatives together to identify challenges facing democracies and offer up individual and collective commitments, reforms, and initiatives.
The US Department of the Treasury will impose a series of sanctions against a number of entities and individuals believed to be involved in corruption, human rights abuses, and other tactics that undermine democracy, according to plans first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
"[The] Treasury will take a series of actions to designate individuals who are engaged in malign activities that undermine democracy and democratic institutions around the world including corruption, repression, organized crime, and serious human rights abuse," a US Treasury spokesperson noted.
The Treasury Department oversees the US sanctions policy.
Citing Biden administration officials, the WSJ reported that Washington intends to encourage other nations to join in its democracy-based pressure campaign. During the summit the US will also seek to combat corruption by proposing the elimination of real-estate loopholes.
Sanctions will be announced alongside the Summit for Democracy, which runs from December 9 to December 10. A total of 110 participants are listed on the US Department of State's invitation list.
Russia and China are not invited.
Well I s’pose the yankeetwats’ military forces are ripe to be sanctioned by the rest of the world for its repeated human rights abuses, war crimes etc, together with the jews in palestine, which goes without saying!
mmandrake
5 December, 06:44 GMT
