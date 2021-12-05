https://sputniknews.com/20211205/us-allies-call-on-taliban-to-ensure-amnesty-for-ex-afghan-security-forces-members-1091260325.html
US, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
US, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 20 countries, including the US, as well as the European Union, have expressed concern in a joint statement over allegations of... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T10:29+0000
2021-12-05T10:29+0000
2021-12-05T10:29+0000
us
afghanistan
taliban
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081281787_0:414:2049:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_1f3d9b5fb59ef6002415ceba189a801a.jpg
"We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," the joint statement, released by the US State Department on Saturday, says.The statement issued by the governments of the US, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. It calls for a prompt and transparent investigation into the matter and preventive measures.Earlier this week, the United Nations called on the Taliban to uphold human rights after the Human Rights Watch reported that more than 100 former officials were allegedly summarily executed or forcibly disappeared since the takeover of power in Afghanistan.After it seized power in August, the Taliban leadership announced that officials of the toppled Afghan government, including the armed forces, would be granted amnesty.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-special-envoy-welcomes-taliban-decree-expanding-womens-rights-in-afghanistan-1091242017.html
Barros
US, a miserable corrupt country.
0
1
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1a/1081281787_0:222:2049:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_39156e85f94d468bc5867796867d6caf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, afghanistan, taliban
US, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 20 countries, including the US, as well as the European Union, have expressed concern in a joint statement over allegations of crackdowns on former members of Afghan security forces.
"We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of former members of the Afghan security forces as documented by Human Rights Watch and others," the joint statement, released by the US State Department on Saturday, says.
The statement issued by the governments of the US, Australia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine. It calls for a prompt and transparent investigation into the matter and preventive measures.
"We underline that the alleged actions constitute serious human rights abuses and contradict the Taliban’s announced amnesty. We call on the Taliban [under UN sanctions over terrorist activities] to effectively enforce the amnesty for former members of the Afghan security forces and former Government officials to ensure that it is upheld across the country and throughout their ranks," the statement says.
Earlier this week, the United Nations called on the Taliban
to uphold human rights after the Human Rights Watch reported that more than 100 former officials were allegedly summarily executed or forcibly disappeared since the takeover of power in Afghanistan
.
After it seized power in August, the Taliban leadership announced that officials of the toppled Afghan government, including the armed forces, would be granted amnesty.
*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.