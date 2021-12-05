Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Explosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/relief-teams-on-alert-as-cyclone-jawad-to-hit-indian-state-of-odisha-on-sunday-1091256516.html
Relief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
Relief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
According to official records from the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the state has witnessed 10 cyclones, including the approaching... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T08:59+0000
2021-12-05T08:59+0000
disaster
environment
weather
environment
weather
india
environment
disaster
cyclone
west bengal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091257653_0:157:3083:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_fc951ff2a5d3663e1c8f289011b25d15.jpg
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Jawad is going to weaken into a depression and will reach the Odisha coast near Puri in the afternoon.Via a tweet the department informed that the cyclonic storm was about 130 km south-southeast (SSE) of Gopalpur at 5:30 a.m. ISTCyclone Jawad, notably, was about 200 km south of Gopalpur at 11:30 p.m. IST on Saturday.The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicted moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two intense spells of rain over some parts of the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack.The IMD also issued a "red warning" (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for one or two places in the districts of Puri and Jagatsinghpur, an orange warning (be prepared - heavy to very heavy rainfall) for several places in the state's Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.It additionally issued a yellow warning (remain updated - heavy rainfall) for Nayagarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.Meanwhile, special relief commissioner P.K. Jena has said that 1,500 people, including 300 pregnant women have been evacuated in view of the cyclone threat.The met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Kolkata, Purba and Paschim, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of the Indian state of West Bengal.Heavy rain is also likely to occur on Monday in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad.With a view to heavy rainfall, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has since deployed 18 teams in West Bengal at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.NDRF Assistant Commandant SD Prasad told the media: "18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and are ready for evacuations if needed. It is a matter of relief that 'Jawad' will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach today".The federal Home Ministry has prepared cyclone shelters and all actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies.Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. The harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimise damages.
india
west bengal
odisha
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091257653_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_272403286c76f738eb3dea394708d017.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
disaster, environment, weather, environment, weather, india, environment, disaster, cyclone, west bengal, disaster relief, disaster response, odisha, environment, weather, india

Relief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday

08:59 GMT 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ashim PaulHeavy winds and sea waves hit the shore at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal state, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Heavy winds and sea waves hit the shore at the Digha beach on the Bay of Bengal coast as Cyclone Yaas intensifies in West Bengal state, India, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© AP Photo / Ashim Paul
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
According to official records from the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), the state has witnessed 10 cyclones, including the approaching Jawad, in a span of 22 years. Cyclone Jawad is considered the first winter cyclone in the state in about 100 years.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that Cyclone Jawad is going to weaken into a depression and will reach the Odisha coast near Puri in the afternoon.
Via a tweet the department informed that the cyclonic storm was about 130 km south-southeast (SSE) of Gopalpur at 5:30 a.m. IST
Cyclone Jawad, notably, was about 200 km south of Gopalpur at 11:30 p.m. IST on Saturday.
The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicted moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two intense spells of rain over some parts of the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Cuttack.
The IMD also issued a "red warning" (heavy to very heavy rainfall) for one or two places in the districts of Puri and Jagatsinghpur, an orange warning (be prepared - heavy to very heavy rainfall) for several places in the state's Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts.
It additionally issued a yellow warning (remain updated - heavy rainfall) for Nayagarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj.
Meanwhile, special relief commissioner P.K. Jena has said that 1,500 people, including 300 pregnant women have been evacuated in view of the cyclone threat.
The met department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Kolkata, Purba and Paschim, Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Hooghly, and Howrah districts of the Indian state of West Bengal.
Heavy rain is also likely to occur on Monday in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Murshidabad.
With a view to heavy rainfall, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has since deployed 18 teams in West Bengal at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.
NDRF Assistant Commandant SD Prasad told the media: "18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and are ready for evacuations if needed. It is a matter of relief that 'Jawad' will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach today".
The federal Home Ministry has prepared cyclone shelters and all actions have been taken to stock food grains, drinking water, and other essential supplies.
Teams for maintenance and restoration of power, roads, water supply, and other essential services have also been positioned. The harvesting of standing crops is also being done to minimise damages.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins
09:01 GMTChina Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy
08:59 GMTRelief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
08:44 GMTFormer CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says
08:16 GMTUK AG to Review Jail Sentences of 'Evil Monsters' Who Killed 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
08:05 GMT'We Love You!': English Football Teams Pay Tribute to Late 6-Year-Old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
07:40 GMTPrince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
07:14 GMTTension Grips Northeastern India as at Least 13 Civilians 'Accidentally' Killed by Security Forces
07:10 GMTSocial Media Has Become Tool for Anti-Vaxxers as Israel Struggles to Cope With Trend
06:10 GMT'Constitutional Outrage': Rayner Allies Accuse Keir Starmer of Trying to Scrap Deputy Leader Post
05:35 GMTCOVID Live Updates: NHS Plans to Introduce 'Gamechanging' Pill Against Coronavirus, Report Says
04:14 GMTWhite Nationalist Group Assembles in Washington, DC, Promising to 'Reclaim America'
04:11 GMTZlatan Ibrahimovic: Manchester United Has 'Small Mentality'
04:07 GMTIran Walked Back All Compromises Made During Past Nuclear Talks in Vienna, US Official Reveals
03:35 GMTUS to Urge Other Nations to Impose Sanctions on Corrupt Officials, Human Rights Violators - Report
03:30 GMTEverything You Need to Know About Biden's 9-Step Winter COVID Plan
03:02 GMTPhotos: Homeowner's Solution to Reptilian Infestation Ends With Snake & House Burned Down
01:58 GMT'Mindless': Netizens Fire Back After US Rep Posts Pro-Gun Christmas Pic Days After Michigan Killings
01:51 GMTRussia’s Sovereign Right to Deploy Troops on National Territory Poses No Threat - Embassy