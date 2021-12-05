Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/prince-andrew-travelled-at-least-four-times-on-epsteins-private-airplane-media-claims-1091255819.html
Prince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
Prince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
05.12.2021
Prince Andrew travelled at least four times on Jeffrey Epstein's private airplane, The Mail on Sunday has reported, citing its sources. The Mail on Sunday reports that it has obtained travel logs showing that the royal flew on Epstein's "Lolita Express" four times. According to them, Prince Andrew visited Epstein's island Little Saint James on 9 February 1999. On board with him was the financier himself, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Duke of York's personal protection officers. He spent three nights on the island before boarding the jet for the second time to return to West Palm Beach, Florida, where the financier had a mansion The Mail on Sunday writes.The third time Prince Andrew purportedly travelled on Epstein's private jet was on 12 May 2000, when he journeyed from New Jersey to West Palm Beach, while the fourth flight (from London to Edinburgh) occurred on 1 September 2006 during Epstein's first criminal case. Back then, he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 18 months in jail. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.Yet, the outlet writes that the exact number may be much higher, pointing to the testimony of Epstein's former pilot David Rogers. The latter stated that he annotated Prince Andrew's name to "AP" on an "unknown number" of occasions. The Mail on Sunday writes that "AP" is recorded as a passenger on Epstein's multiple jets more than 100 times.However, David Rogers said that the initials were used for other high-profile guests of Epstein, while Buckingham Palace's official register of royal engagements shows that on at least 13 occasions where "AP" is listed on travel logs Prince Andrew was elsewhere.Last week, during the trial of Epstein's "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell, a female witness known as Jane (not her real name) told the court how the US financier raped her when she was 14 years old. She also claimed that she saw Prince Andrew on the private jet dubbed the "Lolita Express".It should be noted that in 2019, when the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal erupted, Prince Andrew admitted during an interview with the BBC to having travelled on Epstein's private airplanes and to the island in the Caribbean, but he did not specify how many times.Accusations Against the RoyalFor years Prince Andrew has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, of sexual abuse. The case, however, only received widespread attention after Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Mrs Giuffre, 38, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and his life companion Maxwell to London at the age of 17 and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. The royal slept with her two more times without her consent, the mother of three has alleged.The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations, saying he has an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London. He also stated that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.Still, doubts were cast over his remarks as there is at least one photo showing the royal with a young Giuffre, reportedly at Ghislaine Maxwell's mansion, with Prince Andrew's hand around the girl's waist.A London resident claims to have seen him dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred.Commenting on his relations with Epstein, Prince Andrew said he was unaware of the financier's crimes and had never seen anything untoward during visits to his mansions and the private island.This August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal. The trial is set to begin in late 2022.A source close to the case told The Mail on Sunday that the latest developments would have a negative impact on Prince Andrew's chances of winning the case.Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He was found hanged in a cell with his death being ruled a suicide. Supporters of conspiracy theories believe he was either murdered by his powerful friends, who feared they could be implicated in the scandal, or escaped prison by planting a body double.Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been dubbed Epstein's "pimp" by the media, is now on trial in New York. The proceedings are expected to last six weeks. She faces eight charges, including including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
Come again, how many times did Clinton board the plane???? More than a dozen times, but I suppose royalty makes for better Headlines
07:40 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLBritain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Max Gorbachev
The Boeing 727 is where the US financier and his powerful friends reportedly sexually abused dozens of young women and girls. Prince Andrew has been accused by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's alleged victims, who claims the royal slept with her at least three times, including when she was an underage girl. He denies all the accusations.
Prince Andrew travelled at least four times on Jeffrey Epstein's private airplane, The Mail on Sunday has reported, citing its sources. The Mail on Sunday reports that it has obtained travel logs showing that the royal flew on Epstein's "Lolita Express" four times. According to them, Prince Andrew visited Epstein's island Little Saint James on 9 February 1999.

On board with him was the financier himself, Ghislaine Maxwell, and the Duke of York's personal protection officers. He spent three nights on the island before boarding the jet for the second time to return to West Palm Beach, Florida, where the financier had a mansion The Mail on Sunday writes.

The third time Prince Andrew purportedly travelled on Epstein's private jet was on 12 May 2000, when he journeyed from New Jersey to West Palm Beach, while the fourth flight (from London to Edinburgh) occurred on 1 September 2006 during Epstein's first criminal case. Back then, he was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution and spent 18 months in jail. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
Yet, the outlet writes that the exact number may be much higher, pointing to the testimony of Epstein's former pilot David Rogers. The latter stated that he annotated Prince Andrew's name to "AP" on an "unknown number" of occasions. The Mail on Sunday writes that "AP" is recorded as a passenger on Epstein's multiple jets more than 100 times.
However, David Rogers said that the initials were used for other high-profile guests of Epstein, while Buckingham Palace's official register of royal engagements shows that on at least 13 occasions where "AP" is listed on travel logs Prince Andrew was elsewhere.

Last week, during the trial of Epstein's "pimp" Ghislaine Maxwell, a female witness known as Jane (not her real name) told the court how the US financier raped her when she was 14 years old. She also claimed that she saw Prince Andrew on the private jet dubbed the "Lolita Express".

It should be noted that in 2019, when the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal erupted, Prince Andrew admitted during an interview with the BBC to having travelled on Epstein's private airplanes and to the island in the Caribbean, but he did not specify how many times.

Accusations Against the Royal

For years Prince Andrew has been accused by one of Epstein's alleged victims, Virginia Giuffre, of sexual abuse. The case, however, only received widespread attention after Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with running a sex trafficking network of minors. Mrs Giuffre, 38, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and his life companion Maxwell to London at the age of 17 and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew. The royal slept with her two more times without her consent, the mother of three has alleged.
The Duke of York has categorically denied the accusations, saying he has an alibi for the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred in London. He also stated that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre.

Still, doubts were cast over his remarks as there is at least one photo showing the royal with a young Giuffre, reportedly at Ghislaine Maxwell's mansion, with Prince Andrew's hand around the girl's waist.
© Photo : Florida Southern District CourtPrince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
© Photo : Florida Southern District Court
A London resident claims to have seen him dancing with Giuffre at a nightclub on the day the alleged sexual intercourse occurred.

Commenting on his relations with Epstein, Prince Andrew said he was unaware of the financier's crimes and had never seen anything untoward during visits to his mansions and the private island.

This August, Mrs Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in New York seeking "accountability" from Prince Andrew and demanding an unspecified amount in damages from the royal. The trial is set to begin in late 2022.

A source close to the case told The Mail on Sunday that the latest developments would have a negative impact on Prince Andrew's chances of winning the case.

"This isn't a good look for Prince Andrew. Now you have a victim saying she flew with him while she was being abused by Epstein. And you have a pilot backing up her claims", the insider said.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of running a sex trafficking network of minors. He was found hanged in a cell with his death being ruled a suicide. Supporters of conspiracy theories believe he was either murdered by his powerful friends, who feared they could be implicated in the scandal, or escaped prison by planting a body double.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who has been dubbed Epstein's "pimp" by the media, is now on trial in New York. The proceedings are expected to last six weeks. She faces eight charges, including including sex trafficking of minors and enticing minors as young as 14 to engage in illegal sex acts. She claims she is innocent and insists that the prosecution has made her a scapegoat for Epstein's crimes.
Come again, how many times did Clinton board the plane???? More than a dozen times, but I suppose royalty makes for better Headlines
Kaiza Solza
5 December, 11:01 GMT
