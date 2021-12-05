Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia - EMSC

The earthquake struck from a depth of 151 kilometers and hit northern Halmahera, the largest island in the Maluku islands and the largest Indonesia island outside of the five major islands. According to testimonials, a slight shake was felt for 30 seconds all the way in the Philippines, some 431 km from the epicenter. No injures, deaths, or property damage have been reported. A volcanic eruption hit Indonesia early in the day in East Java. The eruption of the Semeru volcano displaced thousands of people, injuring 41, and killing one. It is unclear if the eruption and earthquake are directly related. The Maluku islands were known as the Spice Islands due to them being the only source of the spices nutmeg, mace, and cloves.The islands sit on the postulated Halmahera tectonic microplate.
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia Saturday at 11:47 p.m. UTC.
The earthquake struck from a depth of 151 kilometers and hit northern Halmahera, the largest island in the Maluku islands and the largest Indonesia island outside of the five major islands.
According to testimonials, a slight shake was felt for 30 seconds all the way in the Philippines, some 431 km from the epicenter. No injures, deaths, or property damage have been reported.
A volcanic eruption hit Indonesia early in the day in East Java. The eruption of the Semeru volcano displaced thousands of people, injuring 41, and killing one. It is unclear if the eruption and earthquake are directly related.