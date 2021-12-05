https://sputniknews.com/20211205/magnitude-60-earthquake-rocks-indonesia---emsc-1091252036.html

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia - EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia - EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Indonesia Saturday at 11:47 p.m. UTC. 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T00:04+0000

2021-12-05T00:04+0000

2021-12-05T00:24+0000

indonesia

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/04/1082255122_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_b4c2a55e3061cab6eb49d884e365d6a1.jpg

The earthquake struck from a depth of 151 kilometers and hit northern Halmahera, the largest island in the Maluku islands and the largest Indonesia island outside of the five major islands. According to testimonials, a slight shake was felt for 30 seconds all the way in the Philippines, some 431 km from the epicenter. No injures, deaths, or property damage have been reported. A volcanic eruption hit Indonesia early in the day in East Java. The eruption of the Semeru volcano displaced thousands of people, injuring 41, and killing one. It is unclear if the eruption and earthquake are directly related. The Maluku islands were known as the Spice Islands due to them being the only source of the spices nutmeg, mace, and cloves.The islands sit on the postulated Halmahera tectonic microplate.

https://sputniknews.com/20211204/at-least-one-dead-41-suffer-burn-injuries-after-indonesias-semu-volcano-erupts-1091245933.html

indonesia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

indonesia, earthquake