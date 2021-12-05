Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/lavrov-blinken-reportedly-had-testy--exchange-over-ukraine-at-osce-gathering-1091261798.html
Lavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
Lavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
Over the past few weeks, Washington has repeatedly voiced concern about Moscow allegedly laying the groundwork for a potential invasion of Ukraine with a... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T13:24+0000
2021-12-05T13:24+0000
sergei lavrov
russia
ukraine
us
border
antony blinken
nato
tension
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943409_0:123:3205:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_6758d4bd2e56c537276fa3399239780f.jpg
There was "a testy exchange over Ukraine" between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe dinner in Stockholm earlier this week, Bloomberg has reported.The news outlet cited unnamed sources as saying that the pair's showdown took place during the 1 December gathering attended by "dozens of their colleagues".The sources claimed that "the verbal tension erupted" following a discussion between the US and its European allies about how "to counter the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine" amid Moscow's alleged "troop buildup on the neighbouring country's border".Blinken reportedly responded by arguing that during the events of 2014, forces allegedly loyal to then-[Ukrainian] President Viktor Yanukovich "fired on peaceful protesters in Kiev". Separately, the US secretary of state told Lavrov that NATO is "a defence alliance".Between 18-22 February 2014, pro-EU protesters, riot police, and Yanukovich's supporters were involved in fierce armed clashes in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 100 protesters and 13 police officers, as well as the ouster of democratically-elected President Yanukovich.As for the Bloomberg report, it comes as the Russian Embassy in Washington responded to media speculations about Moscow's alleged plans for an invasion of Ukraine by stressing that Russia has the right to move the nation's troops within its own territory.Russia has repeatedly rejected any assertion that it is planning to invade Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin previously calling reports about the "buildup of Russian forces near its border with Ukraine" "alarmist". More recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored that the allegations are "hysteria being whipped up artificially".Moscow has more than once condemned Kiev for doing practically nothing in terms of fulfilling the peace accords signed in Minsk in 2014 and 2015 with the aim of ending the war in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and restoring peace in the country.The Kremlin has on numerous occasions also urged the West to pressure the new authorities in Kiev, who came to power as a result of a coup in 2014, to fulfill their commitments under the Minsk agreements, but to no avail.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/us-intel-accuses-russia-of-planning-multi-front-offensive-against-ukraine-as-early-as-2022-1091236545.html
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943409_236:0:2967:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb83d35241e2ac4ea0acc0ad9e0c752.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei lavrov, russia, ukraine, us, border, antony blinken, nato, tension

Lavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering

13:24 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gesture as they arrive for a meeting at the Harpa Concert Hall, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit, in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the past few weeks, Washington has repeatedly voiced concern about Moscow allegedly laying the groundwork for a potential invasion of Ukraine with a buildup of Russian forces on the nation's border with its immediate neighbour. The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected the allegations.
There was "a testy exchange over Ukraine" between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at an Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe dinner in Stockholm earlier this week, Bloomberg has reported.
The news outlet cited unnamed sources as saying that the pair's showdown took place during the 1 December gathering attended by "dozens of their colleagues".
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, and U.S. President Joe Biden, centre left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is at left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is at right.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, and U.S. President Joe Biden, centre left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is at left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is at right. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre right, and U.S. President Joe Biden, centre left, attend a meeting at the Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, is at left, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is at right.
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the photo bank
The sources claimed that "the verbal tension erupted" following a discussion between the US and its European allies about how "to counter the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine" amid Moscow's alleged "troop buildup on the neighbouring country's border".

The discussion went further when Lavrov "took the floor […] to revisit Russia's view" on the 2014 coup in Ukraine, and was followed by the Russian foreign minister blaming NATO and the EU for "suppressing dissent and threatening" Moscow.

Blinken reportedly responded by arguing that during the events of 2014, forces allegedly loyal to then-[Ukrainian] President Viktor Yanukovich "fired on peaceful protesters in Kiev". Separately, the US secretary of state told Lavrov that NATO is "a defence alliance".
Between 18-22 February 2014, pro-EU protesters, riot police, and Yanukovich's supporters were involved in fierce armed clashes in the centre of the Ukrainian capital Kiev. The clashes resulted in the deaths of 100 protesters and 13 police officers, as well as the ouster of democratically-elected President Yanukovich.
As for the Bloomberg report, it comes as the Russian Embassy in Washington responded to media speculations about Moscow's alleged plans for an invasion of Ukraine by stressing that Russia has the right to move the nation's troops within its own territory.

"Russia is not a threat to any country. The deployment of Russian troops on the nation's territory is our sovereign right and no one's business. It is NATO and its member states that are recklessly moving their military forces and infrastructure to Russia's borders", the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

Russia has repeatedly rejected any assertion that it is planning to invade Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin previously calling reports about the "buildup of Russian forces near its border with Ukraine" "alarmist". More recently, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov underscored that the allegations are "hysteria being whipped up artificially".
Tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are seen during drills at an unknown location near the border of Russian-annexed Crimea, Ukraine, in this handout picture released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine press service April 14, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
US Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
Yesterday, 03:32 GMT
Moscow has more than once condemned Kiev for doing practically nothing in terms of fulfilling the peace accords signed in Minsk in 2014 and 2015 with the aim of ending the war in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region and restoring peace in the country.
The Kremlin has on numerous occasions also urged the West to pressure the new authorities in Kiev, who came to power as a result of a coup in 2014, to fulfill their commitments under the Minsk agreements, but to no avail.
1900000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:05 GMTEU's Borrell Says Brussels Working to Forestall Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine
14:03 GMTDefiant Tory MPs Slam Govt's Plans to Repel Migrant Boats Crossing Channel, Propose Alternative
13:34 GMTVery Special Fashion: 'Let's Go Brandon' Store Opens in Massachusetts
13:24 GMTLavrov, Blinken Reportedly Had 'Testy Exchange Over Ukraine' at OSCE Gathering
13:18 GMTEx-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet
13:07 GMT'Let's Spoil Their Weekend?' Russia Breaks Down German Tabloid's 'Ukraine Assault Plan' Propaganda
12:21 GMTProtests Against French Presidential Candidate Eric Zemmour Held in Paris
12:15 GMTEnglish Premier League Clubs Considering Adding Vaccination to Players' Contracts, Reports Say
11:40 GMTSaudi Arabia Opens Borders to Visitors Vaccinated With Sputnik V
10:57 GMT'We Can Fix It': Boris Johnson to Announce UK Government's Full-Fledged War on Drugs
10:55 GMTAhead of Crucial Assembly Polls, Opposition Slams BJP-Led Uttar Pradesh Gov't for Beating Protesters
10:39 GMTPrince William Speaks About Depression and 'Cringing' Moment With Singer Taylor Swift on Podcast
10:29 GMTUS, Allies Call on Taliban to Ensure Amnesty for Ex-Afghan Security Forces Members
09:52 GMTRocket to Inject Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed on Launch Pad at Baikonur
09:49 GMTSaudi Aramco Signs Contracts With French Companies on Eco-Friendly Business
09:15 GMTExplosions Reportedly Heard Inside US Military Base in Eastern Homs, Syria
09:11 GMT'Is Superman Circumcised?' Oddest Book Title and Unexpected Take on Superhero's Origins
09:01 GMTChina Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy
08:59 GMTRelief Teams on Alert as Cyclone Jawad to Hit Indian State of Odisha on Sunday
08:44 GMTFormer CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says