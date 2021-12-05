Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/french-presidential-candidate-zemmour-attacked-at-villepinte-rally---reports-1091268154.html
French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports
French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports
French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was attacked by an unknown individual ahead of his first rally held at the Villepinte exhibition center, BFMTV reports.
The incident occurred on Sunday, right before Zemmour went on stage, when a member of the audience jumped on him and grabbed him by the neck, BFMTV said releasing a video of the attack.The individual is currently in police custody for "premeditated violence". A police source told BFMTV that the man has a law offense record. The reason for the attack remains unclear.Zemmour, an author and TV commentator, announced his presidential candidacy on November 30. The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Marine Le Pen.On Sunday, Zemmour told his supporters in Villepinte that he was proposing to deport all illegal migrants from France and revoke the French citizenship of those who are also citizens of other countries. Zemmour plans to put these proposals up for a referendum.Over 2,000 Individuals Protest Against ZemmourSome 2,200 people took part in the Sunday antifascist protest in Paris against Zemmour, 48 of whom were detained, French broadcaster BMF TV reported, citing the police.Earlier in the day, an antifascist march was reported to have started in Paris, organized by the General Confederation of Labor, a major labor union, antifascist group Young Guard and the Solidaires labor union.According to the news outlet, another 46 people were fined. Yet another 46 people were also detained near the Villepinte exhibition center in the capital's suburb, where Zemmour held a rally.Later, a brawl was reported to have broken out during Zemmour's rally between security guards, members of the anti-racist SOS Racisme movement and the candidate's supporters. The scuffle started after 12 SOS Racisme members had started chanting "No to racism."
france
france, rally, eric zemmour

French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports

22:50 GMT 05.12.2021
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a candidate in the 2022 French presidential election, attends a political campaign rally in Villepinte near Paris, France, December 5, 2021.
French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a candidate in the 2022 French presidential election, attends a political campaign rally in Villepinte near Paris, France, December 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
PARIS (Sputnik) - French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour was attacked by an unknown individual ahead of his first rally held at the Villepinte exhibition center, BFMTV reports.
The incident occurred on Sunday, right before Zemmour went on stage, when a member of the audience jumped on him and grabbed him by the neck, BFMTV said releasing a video of the attack.
The individual is currently in police custody for "premeditated violence". A police source told BFMTV that the man has a law offense record. The reason for the attack remains unclear.
Zemmour, an author and TV commentator, announced his presidential candidacy on November 30. The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Marine Le Pen.
On Sunday, Zemmour told his supporters in Villepinte that he was proposing to deport all illegal migrants from France and revoke the French citizenship of those who are also citizens of other countries. Zemmour plans to put these proposals up for a referendum.

Over 2,000 Individuals Protest Against Zemmour

Some 2,200 people took part in the Sunday antifascist protest in Paris against Zemmour, 48 of whom were detained, French broadcaster BMF TV reported, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, an antifascist march was reported to have started in Paris, organized by the General Confederation of Labor, a major labor union, antifascist group Young Guard and the Solidaires labor union.
A person holds a smoke flare during a demonstration against French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a candidate in the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, December 5, 2021.
A person holds a smoke flare during a demonstration against French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a candidate in the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, December 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
A person holds a smoke flare during a demonstration against French far-right commentator Eric Zemmour, a candidate in the 2022 French presidential election, in Paris, France, December 5, 2021.
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
According to the news outlet, another 46 people were fined. Yet another 46 people were also detained near the Villepinte exhibition center in the capital's suburb, where Zemmour held a rally.

Later, a brawl was reported to have broken out during Zemmour's rally between security guards, members of the anti-racist SOS Racisme movement and the candidate's supporters. The scuffle started after 12 SOS Racisme members had started chanting "No to racism."
210010
© 2021 Sputnik.
