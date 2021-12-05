https://sputniknews.com/20211205/former-cnn-host-chris-cuomo-is-accused-of-sexual-misconduct-media-says-1091257231.html

Former CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says

Former CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says

The news is likely to add pressure to the Cuomo family as earlier this year former Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo was accused by 11 women of sexual... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T08:44+0000

2021-12-05T08:44+0000

2021-12-05T08:44+0000

andrew cuomo

us

chris cuomo

sexual misconduct

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107653/75/1076537537_0:163:3063:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_4398e53b158682d46aaa7e11fda78d5b.jpg

TV host Chris Cuomo, who on Saturday was fired by CNN for helping his brother Andrew Cuomo defend his reputation amid sexual harassment accusations, has himself been accused of sexual misconduct, The New York Times has reported. According to the newspaper, last week prominent lawyer Debra S Katz informed CNN about a woman, a client of hers, who came forward with accusations against the TV presenter.The woman, who worked with Mr Cuomo at another television network, made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo, Debra S Katz told CNN without elaborating on the details of the purported incident. Ms Katz said that the individual decided to speak out against the TV host because "she was disgusted" by the remarks Chris Cuomo made earlier this year, while speaking about the allegations of sexual harassment against his elder brother Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York.Steven Goldberg, a spokesman for Chris Cuomo said "these apparently anonymous allegations are not true". Goldberg stressed that the TV host "fully stands by" the statements he made about the allegations against his brother.It was unclear whether the accusation influenced CNN's decision to fire Chris Cuomo. The network's spokesman made the following statement:This is not the first time that Chris Cuomo has been accused of sexual misconduct. In September, Shelley Ross, his former boss at ABC, described in an essay in The New York Times how the TV host groped her at a party in 2005. She stressed that Cuomo's behaviour wasn't sexual in nature. "His form of sexual harassment was a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff", Ross wrote.The former executive producer then revealed that Cuomo sent her an email, apologising for his actions. Mrs Ross emphasised that she had decided to write the essay after an independent inquiry revealed that Chris Cuomo was part of a group that helped his brother Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual harassment allegations. The Democrat was accused of sexual harassment by 11 women. For months he categorically denied the allegations and refused to step down, tendering his resignation only after an independent inquiry conducted by Attorney General Letitia James revealed that the elder Cuomo did harass the women.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

andrew cuomo, us, chris cuomo, sexual misconduct