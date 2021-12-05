Former CNN Host Chris Cuomo is Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Media Says
The woman, who worked with Mr Cuomo at another television network, made an allegation of sexual misconduct against Chris Cuomo, Debra S Katz told CNN without elaborating on the details of the purported incident. Ms Katz said that the individual decided to speak out against the TV host because "she was disgusted" by the remarks Chris Cuomo made earlier this year, while speaking about the allegations of sexual harassment against his elder brother Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York.
"I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that", the TV host said during a March broadcast.
"If the goal in making these false and unvetted accusations was to see Mr Cuomo punished by CNN, that may explain his unwarranted termination", the spokesman said.
"Based on the report we received regarding Chris's conduct with his brother's defence, we had cause to terminate. When new allegations came to us this week, we took them seriously, and saw no reason to delay taking immediate action".
"He walked toward me and greeted me with a strong bear hug while lowering one hand to firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock. 'I can do this now that you're no longer my boss' he said to me with a kind of cocky arrogance. 'No you can't' I said, pushing him off me at the chest while stepping back, revealing my husband, who had seen the entire episode at close range. We quickly left", Ross wrote.
The former executive producer then revealed that Cuomo sent her an email, apologising for his actions. Mrs Ross emphasised that she had decided to write the essay after an independent inquiry revealed that Chris Cuomo was part of a group that helped his brother Andrew Cuomo respond to sexual harassment allegations.