https://sputniknews.com/20211205/fauci-speechless-after-us-senator-asserts-epidemiologist-overhyped-covid-19-pandemic-1091267937.html

Fauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic

Fauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asserted this week that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T23:29+0000

2021-12-05T23:29+0000

2021-12-05T23:25+0000

aids

pandemic

us

hiv

health

us senator

anthony fauci

vaccines

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091267750_0:0:2913:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_39ab815aee15284d83cb6b02590f7113.jpg

Dr. Anthony Fauci, appeared to be at a loss for words on Sunday after CNN's Jake Tapper asked the epidemiologist to respond to Sen. Johnson's targeted comment. The epidemiologist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 to honor his extensive research for the US on HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. Some argued that Fauci's guidance regarding HIV and its transmission led to further public confusion and shame, which could discourage individuals from getting regularly tested. Fauci, who also serves as the chief medical adviser to the president, similarly questioned the Wisconsin GOP senator's assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic and the global impact of the contagious disease are blown out of proportion."Overhyping COVID? It's already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide," the epidemiologist pointed out. "I don't have any clue of what he's talking about," Fauci said, referring to Johnson. Johnson's remarks about the epidemiologist were made during a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade. While weighing in on the developing Omicron variant of COVID-19, the US senator from Wisconsin suggested that the Biden administration was attempting to "create a state of fear" in order to "maintain controls."During the Sunday interview, Fauci also signaled that the US will "hopefully" be able to lift its COVID-19 travel ban on African countries as experts learn more about the contagious disease's Omicron variant. "As we're getting more and more information about cases in our own country and worldwide we're looking at that very carefully on a daily basis," Fauci said. The order implemented last week impacts those seeking to travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.

1

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

aids, pandemic, us, hiv, health, us senator, anthony fauci, vaccines, covid-19