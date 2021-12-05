Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/fauci-speechless-after-us-senator-asserts-epidemiologist-overhyped-covid-19-pandemic-1091267937.html
Fauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
Fauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asserted this week that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-05T23:29+0000
2021-12-05T23:25+0000
aids
pandemic
us
hiv
health
us senator
anthony fauci
vaccines
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091267750_0:0:2913:1639_1920x0_80_0_0_39ab815aee15284d83cb6b02590f7113.jpg
Dr. Anthony Fauci, appeared to be at a loss for words on Sunday after CNN's Jake Tapper asked the epidemiologist to respond to Sen. Johnson's targeted comment. The epidemiologist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 to honor his extensive research for the US on HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. Some argued that Fauci's guidance regarding HIV and its transmission led to further public confusion and shame, which could discourage individuals from getting regularly tested. Fauci, who also serves as the chief medical adviser to the president, similarly questioned the Wisconsin GOP senator's assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic and the global impact of the contagious disease are blown out of proportion."Overhyping COVID? It's already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide," the epidemiologist pointed out. "I don't have any clue of what he's talking about," Fauci said, referring to Johnson. Johnson's remarks about the epidemiologist were made during a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade. While weighing in on the developing Omicron variant of COVID-19, the US senator from Wisconsin suggested that the Biden administration was attempting to "create a state of fear" in order to "maintain controls."During the Sunday interview, Fauci also signaled that the US will "hopefully" be able to lift its COVID-19 travel ban on African countries as experts learn more about the contagious disease's Omicron variant. "As we're getting more and more information about cases in our own country and worldwide we're looking at that very carefully on a daily basis," Fauci said. The order implemented last week impacts those seeking to travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091267750_71:0:2802:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c9d56642741720ff63301948800017f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
aids, pandemic, us, hiv, health, us senator, anthony fauci, vaccines, covid-19

Fauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic

23:29 GMT 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueDr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021.
Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) asserted this week that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, "overhyped" the threat of HIV/AIDS in the 1980s, and is using the same playbook in the present-day COVID-19 pandemic. Johnson's remarks were made on World AIDS Day, which mourns victims of the disease.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, appeared to be at a loss for words on Sunday after CNN's Jake Tapper asked the epidemiologist to respond to Sen. Johnson's targeted comment.

"How do you respond to something as preposterous as that? Overhyping AIDS? It’s killed over 750,000 Americans and 36 million people worldwide. How do you overhype that?" Fauci questioned during his appearance on 'State of the Union.'

The epidemiologist was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 to honor his extensive research for the US on HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. Some argued that Fauci's guidance regarding HIV and its transmission led to further public confusion and shame, which could discourage individuals from getting regularly tested.
Fauci, who also serves as the chief medical adviser to the president, similarly questioned the Wisconsin GOP senator's assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic and the global impact of the contagious disease are blown out of proportion.
"Overhyping COVID? It's already killed 780,000 Americans and over 5 million people worldwide," the epidemiologist pointed out.
"I don't have any clue of what he's talking about," Fauci said, referring to Johnson.
© AP Photo / Greg NashSen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this March 3, 2021 file photo. Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground state the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this March 3, 2021 file photo. Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground state the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this March 3, 2021 file photo. Wisconsin Republicans are working to discredit the bipartisan system they created to run elections in the state after President Joe Biden narrowly won last year's presidential race, making the political battleground state the latest front in the national push by the GOP to exert more control over elections.
© AP Photo / Greg Nash
Johnson's remarks about the epidemiologist were made during a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade. While weighing in on the developing Omicron variant of COVID-19, the US senator from Wisconsin suggested that the Biden administration was attempting to "create a state of fear" in order to "maintain controls."

"He overhyped it," Johnson said of Fauci's work to demystify HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. "He created all kinds of fear, saying it could infect the entire population when it couldn’t, and he’s doing, he’s using the exact same playbook with COVID: ignoring therapy, pushing a vaccine."

During the Sunday interview, Fauci also signaled that the US will "hopefully" be able to lift its COVID-19 travel ban on African countries as experts learn more about the contagious disease's Omicron variant.
"As we're getting more and more information about cases in our own country and worldwide we're looking at that very carefully on a daily basis," Fauci said.
The order implemented last week impacts those seeking to travel from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, and South Africa.
100001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:29 GMTFauci Speechless After US Senator Asserts Epidemiologist 'Overhyped' COVID-19 Pandemic
22:50 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour Attacked at Villepinte Rally - Reports
22:18 GMTTrump Slams Top US General Milley as 'F**king Idiot' Over Afghanistan Withdrawal
22:13 GMTWWII Veteran And Longtime US Senator Bob Dole Dies at 98
21:37 GMTIran Blames US Stubbornness on Sanctions for Breakdown of Vienna Nuke Talks
21:11 GMTZemmour Says He 'Would Like' to Withdraw France From NATO
19:50 GMTIsraeli Deputy Defence Minister Dodges Question About Tel Aviv's Complicity in Natanz Blast
18:38 GMTCorridors of POWDER: Brits React to News of Drug Sniffer Dogs in Parliament
18:26 GMTMercedes' Hamilton Takes Win in First Saudi Arabian GP After Chaotic Battle With Verstappen
18:02 GMTTucker Carlson Was Reportedly Friends With Hunter Biden, Intervened in Media Report on His Behalf
17:44 GMTPutin: People Vaccinated With Sputnik V Should Not Be Deprived of Right to Travel
17:02 GMTPolish Authorities Officially Confirm Detention of Russian Ship Ruslana
16:36 GMTBelgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels - VIDEO
16:28 GMTTrump's Media Company Says Raised $1Bln From Investors
16:19 GMTOrigin of Water on Earth: Mystery Solved?
16:16 GMTIdentity of Baroness Mone's Accuser Reportedly Revealed as She Denies Racist Claims Against Her
15:47 GMTSniffer Dogs Could Be Deployed in UK Parliament as Cocaine Found Near PM’s Office, Report Says
15:35 GMTDemocrats Were Wrong After All: IRS Data Reportedly Shows Trump Tax Cut Benefited Middle Class Most
15:02 GMTOvechkin Repeats NHL Record of Scoring 20 Goals in 17 Consecutive Seasons
14:36 GMTUK Justice Sec Raab 'Not Convinced' of 'Strait-Jacket' Vaccine Mandates