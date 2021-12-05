https://sputniknews.com/20211205/ex-uk-scientific-advisor-detection-of-omicron-variant-means-pandemic-not-over-yet-1091262104.html

Ex-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet

Ex-UK Scientific Advisor: Detection of Omicron Variant Means Pandemic Not Over Yet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant brought the world back to square one in dealing with the pandemic, the former UK government... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T13:18+0000

2021-12-05T13:18+0000

2021-12-05T13:18+0000

omicron covid strain

pandemic

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/05/1091262059_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0b4cd6ae1cdfb0b14694a9b82d63014e.jpg

"This variant reminds us all that we remain closer to the start of the pandemic than the end," Farrar said in his article for the Observer on Saturday.The scientist expressed his concern for countries that have limited access to vaccines. He also added that while he is "cautiously hopeful" that the currently developed COVID-19 vaccines will protect all those fully inoculated from catching and falling severely ill with the new variant, this could not be entirely true for the next variant.According to Farrar, if a global vaccine supply can be ensured, we could prevent the emergence of an even newer variant. He, therefore, called on rich countries to share their extra vaccine supplies with poorer nations over the coming months.Farrar also reminded all of the importance to continue wearing masks in indoor spaces and follow social distancing measures.The scientist resigned from his position as government scientific advisor last month amid claims that the UK government's response to the COVID-19 situation in the country was "concerning."

https://sputniknews.com/20211128/the-omicron-strain-what-is-known-about-new-covid-19-variant-of-concern-1091087266.html

https://sputniknews.com/20211203/explosive--nearing-dominance-what-the-data-out-of-south-africa-is-telling-us-about-omicron-1091234291.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pandemic, covid-19