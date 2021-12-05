https://sputniknews.com/20211205/china-releases-report-on-ills-of-us-political-system-before-us-hosted-summit-on-democracy-1091257731.html

China Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy

China Releases Report on Ills of American Political System Before US-Hosted Summit on Democracy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a report on Sunday underlining the dysfunction of US democracy ahead of the so-called "Summit... 05.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-05T09:01+0000

2021-12-05T09:01+0000

2021-12-05T09:09+0000

us

china

us-china relations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104874/14/1048741486_0:182:3501:2151_1920x0_80_0_0_7168b3e50e67a8c0c0523b42cefbc8b7.jpg

The report underlined that US democracy has three main ills which include the system being fraught with deep-seated problems, the practices of US democracy being messy and chaotic and the disastrous consequences of the US democratic model when applied in other countries.According to the ministry, the biggest problem that the US faces with its own democratic model is that it often uses democracy as a justification to interfere in other countries' internal affairs which leads to even more problems.The ministry stressed the international community must unite as one and battle other more significant problems such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.Washington invited 110 counties to participate in the summit with China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and a dozen other states not invited. Most eyecatching was the inclusion of Taiwan, which China sees as a breakaway province, on the list of invited countries, something Beijing blasted as a flouting of the One China policy.The summit will be held virtually by US President Joe Biden on 9 and 10 December and will focus on the challenges faced by various democracies and their opportunities.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, china, us-china relations