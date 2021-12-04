Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/world-must-not-blame-africa-for-undervaccination-while-denying-continent-shots---expert-1091237279.html
World Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
World Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert
The international community should not be blaming African nations for being undervaccinated while at the same time limiting their access to vaccines, South African expert Solly Moeng told Sputnik.
2021-12-04T03:41+0000
2021-12-04T03:36+0000
omicron covid strain
africa
vaccination
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091075461_0:64:3191:1858_1920x0_80_0_0_bfce16da12ab85a40b57a360f00e4751.jpg
Last week, the World Health Organization raised concerns over the novel coronavirus omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa. The development comes as Africa struggles with a low vaccination rate which the WHO estimates is 7.5 percent."Many of the African countries are struggling to get access to vaccines," Moeng, an Africa Brand Summit Convener, said. "The world can deny vaccines to Africa, and still blame Africans for not being sufficiently vaccinated, which is nonsense."These developed countries, Moeng noted, have huge quantities of vaccines that developing states want to purchase but are being hampered from accessing. There is something wrong with this situation, and that needs to be said, he added.Moeng believes the way the omicron announcement was made had a negative impact worldwide and damaged African economies. The scientists, he said, were unprepared - they likely thought it was important to announce the new virus strain as quickly as possible.Moeng also said there was no clarity or coordination with the government and other structures working on this COVID pandemic in South Africa."If there was, there would be a team of trained professional communicators in there to advise them… because when you communicate very sensitive, potentially explosive stuff, you don't just go to the microphone or to the podium, speak and then go away," he said.In addition, the reputation management adviser said they should know there is a level of prejudice against Africa - or anything coming from Africa.Moeng also said Africa on the whole has far fewer casualties from COVID-19 than the rest of the world, and stressed that South Africa still has restrictions in place, for example, on stadiums, where numbers are hugely controlled. Meanwhile, Moeng said he was told up to 2,000 people are allowed to go into stadiums in other countries."They're more careless than we are," he added. "So, I think there's a general prejudice against or a lack of trust of South African or African capabilities around the world, which is a pity. And I think these travel bans just show that the prejudice, the preconceived ideas are still there… that's a problem, this inequality."Hence, a careful approach is necessary to avoid prompting the types of "knee jerk reactions" seen from several parts of the world, he said."We have to be careful and know that we live in a world where whatever we say might end up being interpreted in ways that we never, never expect because of who we are," Moeng said."We don't have control over how the world responds to us, but we have control over how we say things or how we do things."
https://sputniknews.com/20211203/explosive--nearing-dominance-what-the-data-out-of-south-africa-is-telling-us-about-omicron-1091234291.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091075461_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_29b179683c1818388afa2739e457fd6b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
africa, vaccination, covid-19

World Must Not Blame Africa for Undervaccination While Denying Continent Shots - Expert

03:41 GMT 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Denis FarrellA petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
A petrol attendant stands next to a newspaper headline in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Denis Farrell
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The international community should not be blaming African nations for being undervaccinated while at the same time limiting their access to vaccines, South African expert Solly Moeng told Sputnik.
Last week, the World Health Organization raised concerns over the novel coronavirus omicron variant that was first detected in South Africa. The development comes as Africa struggles with a low vaccination rate which the WHO estimates is 7.5 percent.
"Many of the African countries are struggling to get access to vaccines," Moeng, an Africa Brand Summit Convener, said. "The world can deny vaccines to Africa, and still blame Africans for not being sufficiently vaccinated, which is nonsense."
These developed countries, Moeng noted, have huge quantities of vaccines that developing states want to purchase but are being hampered from accessing. There is something wrong with this situation, and that needs to be said, he added.
Moeng believes the way the omicron announcement was made had a negative impact worldwide and damaged African economies. The scientists, he said, were unprepared - they likely thought it was important to announce the new virus strain as quickly as possible.
"The economic price paid by a lot of businesses in the tourism and hospitality travel sector is huge… it is serious," he said. "One has to weigh the potential ramifications of one's actions, irrespective of whether that action is good, is noble."
Moeng also said there was no clarity or coordination with the government and other structures working on this COVID pandemic in South Africa.
"If there was, there would be a team of trained professional communicators in there to advise them… because when you communicate very sensitive, potentially explosive stuff, you don't just go to the microphone or to the podium, speak and then go away," he said.
In addition, the reputation management adviser said they should know there is a level of prejudice against Africa - or anything coming from Africa.
"You can see how travel bans were imposed on South Africa and the neighbors, but not on the Netherlands or Germany or the UK or these other places where the same variant of COVID 19 was found," he added.
Moeng also said Africa on the whole has far fewer casualties from COVID-19 than the rest of the world, and stressed that South Africa still has restrictions in place, for example, on stadiums, where numbers are hugely controlled. Meanwhile, Moeng said he was told up to 2,000 people are allowed to go into stadiums in other countries.
"They're more careless than we are," he added. "So, I think there's a general prejudice against or a lack of trust of South African or African capabilities around the world, which is a pity. And I think these travel bans just show that the prejudice, the preconceived ideas are still there… that's a problem, this inequality."
A healthcare worker collects a swab from a passenger for a PCR test against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before traveling to Uganda, amidst the spread of the new SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron, at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.12.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
Explosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
Yesterday, 22:27 GMT
13
Hence, a careful approach is necessary to avoid prompting the types of "knee jerk reactions" seen from several parts of the world, he said.
"We have to be careful and know that we live in a world where whatever we say might end up being interpreted in ways that we never, never expect because of who we are," Moeng said.
"We don't have control over how the world responds to us, but we have control over how we say things or how we do things."
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:32 GMTUS Intel Accuses Russia of Planning 'Multi-Front Offensive' Against Ukraine as Early as 2022
03:30 GMTMeet Mehmet: Dr. Oz Vying for US Senate in Pennsylvania After Trump-Endorsed Candidate Drops Out
01:45 GMTIsraeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star
00:41 GMTMillions Remain Long-Term Unemployed Despite Big Decline in November US Jobless Rate
00:30 GMTA Failed Biennial World Cup Could Lead to New Global Tournament
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
YesterdayExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
YesterdayOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
YesterdayGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports
YesterdayArmed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
YesterdayMacron Postures as Peacemaker Between Lebanon, Gulf Nations After Selling UAE Fighter Jets
YesterdayUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
YesterdayDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
YesterdayVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military
YesterdayRare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone
YesterdayRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
YesterdayCritics Target Pentagon's UFO Task Force, Fear Excessive Gov't Control Over Alien Investigations