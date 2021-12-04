Weekly News Roundup; Omicron Variant Spreads; Biden's Summit of Hypocrisy; Craig Murray Free

Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
This week's news roundup leads with President Biden's divisive summit of democracy and reports of mild symptoms associated with the latest covid variant. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
venezuela
ukraine
europe
scotus
nato
the critical hour
radio
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. President Biden is being urged to stop providing arms to Saudi Arabia for the Yemen war. Also, we discuss the EU crisis in Ukraine, US and Iran negotiations on the JCPOA, and the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. Jobless claims are rapidly falling, Janet Yellen is defending the administration's spending plans, and we discuss the fall of the neoliberal economic model.John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss this week's court cases. Signals are coming out of the Supreme Court that it may be willing to uphold Mississippi's draconian abortion limits and effectively kill the Roe v. Wade decision. Meanwhile, calls mount for Congress to step in and address the issue.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. The US continues its imperialist war against Venezuela. Also, we discuss the argument over Rep. Boebert's racist comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, and President Biden's upcoming summit of democracy.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist, join us to discuss important stories of the week. The Biden administration's support for unstable neo-Nazi factions in Ukraine is creating a dangerous situation on the Russian border. Also, we discuss Craig Murray's recent release from prison, Julian Assange, US coup mongering in Central and South America, dysfunction in the Kamala Harris camp, and Joe Biden's hypocritical summit of democracy.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
venezuela
ukraine
europe
venezuela, ukraine, europe, scotus, nato, the critical hour, аудио, radio

04:02 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 10:02 GMT 04.12.2021)
This week's news roundup leads with President Biden's divisive summit of democracy and reports of mild symptoms associated with the latest covid variant.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. President Biden is being urged to stop providing arms to Saudi Arabia for the Yemen war. Also, we discuss the EU crisis in Ukraine, US and Iran negotiations on the JCPOA, and the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. Jobless claims are rapidly falling, Janet Yellen is defending the administration's spending plans, and we discuss the fall of the neoliberal economic model.
John Burris, civil rights attorney, joins us to discuss this week's court cases. Signals are coming out of the Supreme Court that it may be willing to uphold Mississippi's draconian abortion limits and effectively kill the Roe v. Wade decision. Meanwhile, calls mount for Congress to step in and address the issue.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to discuss this week's stories. The US continues its imperialist war against Venezuela. Also, we discuss the argument over Rep. Boebert's racist comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar, and President Biden's upcoming summit of democracy.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Dan Lazare, author and investigative journalist, join us to discuss important stories of the week. The Biden administration's support for unstable neo-Nazi factions in Ukraine is creating a dangerous situation on the Russian border. Also, we discuss Craig Murray's recent release from prison, Julian Assange, US coup mongering in Central and South America, dysfunction in the Kamala Harris camp, and Joe Biden's hypocritical summit of democracy.
