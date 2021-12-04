https://sputniknews.com/20211204/watch-people-fleeing-clouds-of-smoke-and-ash-as-semeru-volcano-erupts-in-indonesia-1091242559.html

Watch People Fleeing Clouds of Smoke and Ash as Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

The last time the volcano erupted was in January, right after a deadly earthquake hit the archipelago nation, killing 49 people. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Indonesian volcano Semeru located in East Java erupted on Saturday, spitting a huge cloud of thick smoke 40,000 feet (over 12,000 metres) into the sky. Multiple videos from the area purportedly show people running for their lives, fleeing their houses over fears of a major disaster, as tonnes of ash are released into the sky.

