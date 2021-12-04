Watch People Fleeing Clouds of Smoke and Ash as Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
10:43 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 04.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Agus Harianto In this picture taken on 16 January 2021, lava is seen during an eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java.
The last time the volcano erupted was in January, right after a deadly earthquake hit the archipelago nation, killing 49 people.
The Indonesian volcano Semeru located in East Java erupted on Saturday, spitting a huge cloud of thick smoke 40,000 feet (over 12,000 metres) into the sky. Multiple videos from the area purportedly show people running for their lives, fleeing their houses over fears of a major disaster, as tonnes of ash are released into the sky.
#volcano #eruption Mount #Semeru erupts Java island #Indonesia. The state of the Gladak Perak bridge connecting Lumajang - Malang is cut off pic.twitter.com/n3P0Pc6hpb— Aleksander Onishchuk (@Brave_spirit81) December 4, 2021
Eruption from Mount Semeru, East Java pic.twitter.com/cNx704KlI9— . (@anthraxxx781) December 4, 2021
Mount Semeru erupted sending a wall of hot clouds barrelling down towards nearby villages. pic.twitter.com/TQL9UT29Xy— Nuice Media (Taylor’s version) (@nuicemedia) December 4, 2021
Mount Semeru in Indonesia is now erupting again.
for MOA and the surrounding community to stay alert and maintain a safe distance from the eruption point.
Stay safe everyone 🙏
pic.twitter.com/pXReXsobjk
Mount Semeru Erupted— #DextrousNinja🇮🇳 (@DextrousNinja) December 4, 2021
4 Desemner 2021
14:53 pm @InfoHumasBMKG @InfoHumasBMKG @bpbd_jatim pic.twitter.com/uHZQ3XrQDO