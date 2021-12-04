https://sputniknews.com/20211204/uk-government-reportedly-considering-criminalising-public-sexual-harassment-of-women--1091239930.html

UK Government Reportedly Considering Criminalising Public Sexual Harassment of Women

In October, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel stated that police must not treat flashing and harassment of women as "low level" crime. The statement came after... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The UK government may outlaw catcalling and making lewd comments toward women in pubs or on the street, The Telegraph has revealed."It thinks this fits with other work the government is doing on criminalising intimate image abuse and will be more productive and better in protecting women", the insider added.According to the source, the Law Commission will recommend making "inciting hatred against women" a criminal offence, but will stop short of making misogyny a hate crime because it is allegedly ineffective when it comes to sentencing offenders.This comes after British Home Secretary Priti Patel told The Telegraph that "[…] there is something so corrosive in society if people think that it's OK to harass women verbally, physically, and in an abusive way on the street and all that kind of stuff".She spoke shortly after Wayne Couzens, a British police officer who killed London woman Sarah Everard, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.On 3 March, Couzens forced the 33-year-old to get into his car as she walked home from a friend's house in south London.He used his police identification and handcuffs to deceive Everard, claiming she had been arrested for violating COVID lockdown rules. Then he raped and strangled his victim with his police belt.Her body was later found 80 miles (128 kilometres) away, burned and dumped in a pond in the woods in Kent.

