LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/twitter-erupts-as-new-zealands-ajaz-patel-scripts-history-by-bagging-all-10-wickets-against-india-1091240806.html
Twitter Erupts as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Scripts History by Bagging All 10 Wickets Against India
Twitter Erupts as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Scripts History by Bagging All 10 Wickets Against India
Left-handed bowler of Indian origin Ajaz Patel is only the third player in the history of Test cricket to take ten wickets in an inning. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
new zealand
international cricket council
cricket
spinner
india
Cricket fans have poured their hearts out after New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel achieved the rarest of rare feats with a perfect ten at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.The 33-year-old took all ten wickets in India's first inning on the second day of the second cricket Test match against India, joining England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in the elite club. Jim Laker achieved this feat against Australia in 1956, while Kumble bundled out the entire team of Pakistan in 1999 at the Firozshah cricket ground in Delhi."A special effort to achieve it on Day 1 and 2 of a test match", said Anil Kumble, indicating the challenging environment for any spinner to bowl on the first day of a five-day cricket match. Balls usually turn more on rough pitches, which occurs only after the second day of a test match.Ravi Shastri, a former Indian men's cricket coach, has dubbed Patel's feat "unreal", while one of India's greatest off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh, said that "this will be remembered forever".Ajaz ended with 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs. Earlier in the day, right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal guided India to 325 in the first inning with a top of 150 runs. Axar Patel also scored a fighting half-century - his maiden in international cricket. A cricket Test is a five-day match and is considered the game's highest standard. Each team bats twice and bowls twice during the match.
11:16 GMT 04.12.2021
Ajaz Patel, member of New Zealand men's cricket team
Left-handed bowler of Indian origin Ajaz Patel is only the third player in the history of Test cricket to take ten wickets in an inning.
Cricket fans have poured their hearts out after New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel achieved the rarest of rare feats with a perfect ten at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The 33-year-old took all ten wickets in India's first inning on the second day of the second cricket Test match against India, joining England's Jim Laker and India's Anil Kumble in the elite club.
Jim Laker achieved this feat against Australia in 1956, while Kumble bundled out the entire team of Pakistan in 1999 at the Firozshah cricket ground in Delhi.
"A special effort to achieve it on Day 1 and 2 of a test match", said Anil Kumble, indicating the challenging environment for any spinner to bowl on the first day of a five-day cricket match. Balls usually turn more on rough pitches, which occurs only after the second day of a test match.
Ravi Shastri, a former Indian men's cricket coach, has dubbed Patel's feat "unreal", while one of India's greatest off-spinners, Harbhajan Singh, said that "this will be remembered forever".
Ajaz ended with 10 wickets for 119 runs in 47.5 overs.
Earlier in the day, right-handed batsman Mayank Agarwal guided India to 325 in the first inning with a top of 150 runs. Axar Patel also scored a fighting half-century - his maiden in international cricket.
A cricket Test is a five-day match and is considered the game's highest standard. Each team bats twice and bowls twice during the match.
