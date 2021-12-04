Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/turkish-authorities-uncover-explosive-device-on-police-car-assigned-to-erdogan-rally-1091250063.html
Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a private car belonging to a police officer assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program in... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T19:14+0000
2021-12-04T19:40+0000
turkey
rally
explosive device
erdogan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090371871_0:78:3073:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_7aefbbfdfe1a7e9a034e64592dcfb215.jpg
The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer reportedly noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed the bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.The bomb was dealt with without any injuries. Crime scene technicians checked the vehicle and explosives for fingerprints. No suspect has been brought in and it is unclear if there is a person of interest. The police officer was a member of Turkey's Riot Police Department in Mardin province.
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090371871_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c48fed22eb34b9922413d2cf69e200c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkey, rally, explosive device, erdogan

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

19:14 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 19:40 GMT 04.12.2021)
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPOTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, to mark the republic's anniversary in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2021.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, to mark the republic's anniversary in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPO
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a private car belonging to a police officer assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program in Siirt.
The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer reportedly noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed the bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.
Turkey's Ministry of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, said in a statement, "Our President has a program in our province of Siirt, and a police officer working at the Riot Forces Bureau of Mardin province Nusaybin district, who will go to the program as a reinforcement force, has left his residence to go to the foreign mission in question, with his personal vehicle, and the police officer who will go abroad, like himself, has been removed from his residence."
The bomb was dealt with without any injuries. Crime scene technicians checked the vehicle and explosives for fingerprints. No suspect has been brought in and it is unclear if there is a person of interest.
The police officer was a member of Turkey's Riot Police Department in Mardin province.
223000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:14 GMTTurkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
17:46 GMTBlast Heard Over Iran's Natanz, Where Nuclear Facility Located
17:32 GMTSouth African Province at Centre of Omicron COVID Variant Sees More Children in Hospital
16:54 GMTPolish Prime Minister Orders Cybesecurity Alert Ahead of UN Forum
16:52 GMTGreek Prime Minister Assures Vatican That Condition of Migrants in Greece Improved
16:21 GMTUS Warns of ‘Terrible Consequences’ of Possible Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
16:14 GMT‘Killer Robots’ Threat Persists as US Unwilling to Discuss Ban on Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems
16:00 GMTLionel Messi Reveals He 'Never' Wanted to Become Best Football Player
15:39 GMTPutin, Biden Will Hold a Video Call on Tuesday Evening
15:36 GMTGiant Christmas Tree Set Up Near Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem
14:52 GMTParty Like It's 1939: German Chancellor's Send-Off Compared to Nazi Rally
14:48 GMTParents of Michigan School Shooter Suspect Plead Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter Charges
14:26 GMTFrance's Republicans Party Picks Valerie Pecresse as Presidential Candidate
14:10 GMTOne of Critical Race Theory Founders Says He's Been Receiving Voicemails 'Full of Venom' for Months
14:07 GMTPaw Control: Cat Owners in UK May Face £500 Fine for Not Microchipping Their Pets
14:03 GMTDanish Company Wants to Rent a Russian Kuril Island to Make 'Green' Hydrogen for Japan
13:43 GMTNo Coronavirus, No Moon Landing: Survey Shows High Trust in Conspiracy Theories in Italy
13:42 GMTAt Least One Dead, 41 Suffer Burn Injuries After Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts
13:29 GMTChinese Yutu-2 Rover to Study Mysterious Cube-Shaped Object on Moon, Report Says
13:15 GMTPrince William Had Secret 'Cyber Relationship' With Britney Spears, Lauren Bush, New Book Claims