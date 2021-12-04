https://sputniknews.com/20211204/turkish-authorities-uncover-explosive-device-on-police-car-assigned-to-erdogan-rally-1091250063.html

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally

A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a private car belonging to a police officer assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program in... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T19:14+0000

2021-12-04T19:14+0000

2021-12-04T19:40+0000

turkey

rally

explosive device

erdogan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1f/1090371871_0:78:3073:1806_1920x0_80_0_0_7aefbbfdfe1a7e9a034e64592dcfb215.jpg

The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer reportedly noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed the bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.The bomb was dealt with without any injuries. Crime scene technicians checked the vehicle and explosives for fingerprints. No suspect has been brought in and it is unclear if there is a person of interest. The police officer was a member of Turkey's Riot Police Department in Mardin province.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

turkey, rally, explosive device, erdogan