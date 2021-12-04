Turkish Authorities Uncover Explosive Device on Police Car Assigned to Erdogan Rally
19:14 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 19:40 GMT 04.12.2021)
© REUTERS / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR/PPOTurkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he attends a Republic Day ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of modern Turkey's founder Ataturk, to mark the republic's anniversary in Ankara, Turkey, October 29, 2021.
A bomb was found attached to the undercarriage of a private car belonging to a police officer assigned to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's program in Siirt.
The bomb was identified when a friend of the officer reportedly noticed something under his car. Further investigation revealed the bomb and prompted an investigation and the assistance of a bomb squad.
#Turkish police uncover car bomb plot targeting President Erdogan's meeting in southeastern province Siirt. pic.twitter.com/nwg9rRL3gx— EHA News (@eha_news) December 4, 2021
Turkey's Ministry of Interior, Suleyman Soylu, said in a statement, "Our President has a program in our province of Siirt, and a police officer working at the Riot Forces Bureau of Mardin province Nusaybin district, who will go to the program as a reinforcement force, has left his residence to go to the foreign mission in question, with his personal vehicle, and the police officer who will go abroad, like himself, has been removed from his residence."
The bomb was dealt with without any injuries. Crime scene technicians checked the vehicle and explosives for fingerprints. No suspect has been brought in and it is unclear if there is a person of interest.
The police officer was a member of Turkey's Riot Police Department in Mardin province.