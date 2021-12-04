https://sputniknews.com/20211204/too-much-thinking-jean-claude-juncker-reveals-what-perturbed-him-about-angela-merkel-1091244868.html

Too Much Thinking: Jean-Claude Juncker Reveals What Perturbed Him About Angela Merkel

Too Much Thinking: Jean-Claude Juncker Reveals What Perturbed Him About Angela Merkel

Aside from that he praised Merkel's input in the European Union and argued that she did a lot of good things because she was "the right woman in the right... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T12:46+0000

2021-12-04T12:46+0000

2021-12-04T12:46+0000

europe

angela merkel

jean-claude junker

european union

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091244817_0:0:2993:1685_1920x0_80_0_0_1cdfbd22a0196853745909a438fd5518.jpg

Former chair of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has shared with the newspaper Die Welt that it was not always easy for him to work with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Juncker was perturbed by what he called Merkel's inability to quickly switch to the immediate issues that the EU faced.Despite that, Juncker admitted that he will miss Merkel for many reasons, namely for her ability to listen to all members of the EU regardless of their size and "weight" in the bloc. He also praised Merkel for not trying to stand out and distinguish herself from other EU members.The ex-EU Commission chief, who led the European body between 2014 and 2019 during a large immigration influx, added that he does not blame Merkel for any of the EU's shortcomings. Juncker noted that the said failings were the responsibility of all members. He stressed that Merkel did a lot of "right things" for the EU because she was "the right woman in the right place at the right moment".Merkel is expected to leave her post in the coming week. Prior to the last general election, she announced her plans to leave politics. In September, her CDU and sister party CSU lost their dominant position in the Bundestag. As a result, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) led by Olaf Scholz joined forces with the Green Party and the Free Democratic Party (FDP) to form a new coalition government. Scholz is expected to replace Merkel as the new chancellor.

https://sputniknews.com/20211126/merkel-reportedly-picks-song-by-godmother-of-german-punk-for-her-chancellorship-farewell-ceremony-1091052048.html

european union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

europe, angela merkel, jean-claude junker, european union