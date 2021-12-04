https://sputniknews.com/20211204/polish-prime-minister-orders-cybesecurity-alert-ahead-of-un-forum-1091249182.html

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered to put the country on heightened cybersecurity alert as it prepares to host the UN... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

"Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has signed an order to impose the first [security] alert level, ALFA-CRP, regarding cyberspace, across the entire country," the center said in a statement, adding that it will be in effect from Sunday to next Friday.According to the authorities, it is a preventive measure for the 16th annual meeting of the UN Internet Governance Forum, which will take place in the Polish city of Katowice from 6-10 December.ALFA-CRP is the lowest of the security alerts, as defined by the country's law on counter-terrorism actions, and mandates all Polish security services to show increased vigilance when comes to the security of IT networks.

