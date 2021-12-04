https://sputniknews.com/20211204/nuclear-deal-talks-with-iran-in-vienna-to-resume-next-week-russian-envoy-says-1091239459.html

Nuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The seventh round of talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna will resume next week after the participants carry out... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian official added that when the talks resume next week, the acuteness of the situation will hopefully decrease.Ulyanov noted that Tehran's desire to avoid a collapse of the JCPOA is justified and reasonable, so, if Iran needs additional guarantees, it may be discussed.He also mentioned the Iranian offer to change the draft document, which caused a sharp reaction by nations in the West.The Russian official additionally noted that there is a rule at the nuclear talks in Vienna, that goes as follows: "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed".On Monday, another round of talks with Iran on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) began in the Austrian capital. The issue of lifting the US sanctions from Iran was the main topic of discussion.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear programme and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In May 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance, withdrawing from the JCPOA and enacting hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations under the accord.Since April, Vienna has been hosting talks aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from completely falling apart.

