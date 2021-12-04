Registration was successful!
LIVE: COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
Mass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
Mass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
The Dutch authorities announced a lockdown last month, and last week the restrictions were tightened: now, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and other public... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T11:18+0000
2021-12-04T11:18+0000
protests
coronavirus
covid-19
netherlands
utrecht
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/04/1091242795_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2931801e8760a780452cfd11c3091609.jpg
Sputnik is live from Utrecht in the Netherlands, where a mass demonstration is being held against a partial lockdown and other anti-pandemic measures.Dutch protests previously turned violent, as protesters threw stones and fireworks at officers, while the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
netherlands
utrecht
protests, coronavirus, covid-19, netherlands, utrecht

Mass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht

11:18 GMT 04.12.2021
© Sputnik
The Dutch authorities announced a lockdown last month, and last week the restrictions were tightened: now, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and other public venues are only allowed to remain open until 5 p.m.
Sputnik is live from Utrecht in the Netherlands, where a mass demonstration is being held against a partial lockdown and other anti-pandemic measures.
Dutch protests previously turned violent, as protesters threw stones and fireworks at officers, while the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
