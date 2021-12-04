https://sputniknews.com/20211204/mass-demonstration-against-covid-restrictions-held-in-utrecht-1091242866.html

Mass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht

The Dutch authorities announced a lockdown last month, and last week the restrictions were tightened: now, restaurants, cinemas, museums, and other public... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Utrecht in the Netherlands, where a mass demonstration is being held against a partial lockdown and other anti-pandemic measures.Dutch protests previously turned violent, as protesters threw stones and fireworks at officers, while the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Protesters take to Utrecht streets against COVID restrictions

