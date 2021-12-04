https://sputniknews.com/20211204/jussie-smolletts-hate-crime-hoax-trial-begins-with-damning-witness-testimony-1091229982.html

Jussie Smollett's Hate Crime Hoax Trial Begins With Damning Witness Testimony

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Lavrov meeting Blinken about Ukraine, Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T04:21+0000

2021-12-04T04:21+0000

2021-12-04T10:21+0000

Jussie Smollett's Hate Crime Hoax Trial Begins With Damning Witness Testimony On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Lavrov meeting Blinken about Ukraine, Jussie Smollett's hate crime hoax trial, Kamala Harris losing key staff, and the future of Roe v. Wade.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | Lavrov Meets Blinken, Reiterates Russia's Red LinesManila Chan - Anchor for RT America | Jussie Smollett's Hate Crime Hoax Trial Begins With Damning Witness TestimonyTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Politics of Roe v. Wade and Legitimacy of the Supreme CourtIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to discuss the meeting between Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov where interpretation of the Minsk agreement has become a sticking point.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Manila Chan to talk about the bizarre trial of accused hate crime hoaxer Jussie Smollett and the latest blows to Kamala Harris as her chief spokesperson exits the White House.In the third hour, Ted Rall joined the conversation to talk about the political consequences for 2022 if Roe v. Wade is overturned and if the Supreme Court can maintain legitimacy while doing so.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

