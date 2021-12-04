https://sputniknews.com/20211204/erdogan-introduces-new-national-brand-for-export-products-1091244120.html

Erdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export Products

Erdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export Products

ANKARA (Sputnik) - All Turkish-made goods to be exported will be labelled with a new "Turkiye" brand, meaning Turkey, to boost recognition of the country... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T12:06+0000

2021-12-04T12:06+0000

2021-12-04T12:06+0000

recep tayyip erdogan

middle east

turkey

business

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103640/86/1036408613_0:295:4985:3099_1920x0_80_0_0_6b955196b55d23bbc565678cde116c4c.jpg

The decision comes as "the next complex step reflecting the rich culture and heritage of the country" and is aimed at confirming the good faith of Turkish exporters, according to the decree, signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Turkey will export products branded with "Made in Turkiye" instead of "Made in Turkey" from now on, and the word "Turkiye" will also be used in correspondence with foreign countries and organisations.A boost in exports is seen as critical to steady Turkey's faltering economy and bring in much-needed US dollars. The Turkish lira has been losing value for months, and on November 23, it hit its lowest of 13.2 against 1 US dollar. Since August, Erdogan has decreased the interest rate four times, the latest of which triggered the recent record fall. On 26 November, the national statistics service said that the monthly inflation totalled a three-year high of 21.3% year-on-year. The financial crisis prompted protests in large cities and calls for the government to step down.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

recep tayyip erdogan, middle east, turkey, business