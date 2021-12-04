COVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna

Sputnik is live from Vienna, as coronavirus sceptics gather to protest against lockdowns and mandated vaccination, as well as other restrictions imposed in the country.The Austrian authorities previously announced they would demand that all citizens get their shots starting from February. According to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, not enough people have been vaccinated in order to avoid a fifth wave of the pandemic in Austria.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Earlier this week, the authorities extended the lockdown until 11 December in order to curb the number of infections.
Sputnik is live from Vienna, as coronavirus sceptics gather to protest against lockdowns and mandated vaccination, as well as other restrictions imposed in the country.
The Austrian authorities previously announced they would demand that all citizens get their shots starting from February. According to Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, not enough people have been vaccinated in order to avoid a fifth wave of the pandemic in Austria.