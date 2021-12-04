Registration was successful!
COVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
COVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant
The strain has been registered in more than 30 countries and has already caused mass lockdowns and travel bans across the globe. Many nations have restricted... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T06:06+0000
2021-12-04T06:10+0000
pandemic
coronavirus
covid-19
pandemic, coronavirus, covid-19
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). - Sputnik International

COVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant

06:06 GMT 04.12.2021 (Updated: 06:10 GMT 04.12.2021)
The strain has been registered in more than 30 countries and has already caused mass lockdowns and travel bans across the globe. Many nations have restricted entry from southern Africa to slow the spread of the new variant.
Mexico has confirmed its first case of the "Omicron" coronavirus strain. It was detected on Saturday in a person who arrived in the country from South Africa in November.
The World Health Organisation has called the Omicron variant, which emerged in South Africa, a variant of concern due to its high number of mutations (32) on the spike protein. It is feared that Omicron may be more transmissible than previous variants, but according to South African medical authorities, cases of the strain have been mild.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
06:11 GMT 04.12.2021
Omicron Strain Spread Might Lead to End of COVID-19 Pandemic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant may result in the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a professor from Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology told Sputnik Radio.

"Delta will go away, and this virus might take its place, but the pandemic will be not that dangerous. Now, around 3% die, and with this strain [Omicron], if it really spreads, the pathogenicity is likely to decrease. If the coronavirus is comparable in lethality to influenza, then we will consider the pandemic to be over. The pandemic has a chance of ending with Omicron", Anatoly Altshtein said.

The expert added that the strain will not spread widely before the new year. Omicron does not provoke a serious course of the disease, according to scientific data.

"However, the future can undermine my hypothesis, because the virus has not probably reached the elderly yet", Altshtein stressed.

06:08 GMT 04.12.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 8,603 Over Past 24 Hours
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – India has confirmed 8,603 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 34,624,360, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 470,530 people, with 415 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 34.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 9,216 new coronavirus cases, with 391 fatalities.
