COVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant

Omicron Strain Spread Might Lead to End of COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant may result in the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, a professor from Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology told Sputnik Radio.

"Delta will go away, and this virus might take its place, but the pandemic will be not that dangerous. Now, around 3% die, and with this strain [Omicron], if it really spreads, the pathogenicity is likely to decrease. If the coronavirus is comparable in lethality to influenza, then we will consider the pandemic to be over. The pandemic has a chance of ending with Omicron", Anatoly Altshtein said.

The expert added that the strain will not spread widely before the new year. Omicron does not provoke a serious course of the disease, according to scientific data.