Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/colorado-store-shooting-suspect-found-incompetent-to-stand-trial---reports-1091236117.html
Colorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
Colorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
A US judge ruled that the Colorado man charged with a mass shooting that killed 10 individuals at a King Soopers store was not competent to stand trial, the Denver Post reported.
2021-12-04T01:35+0000
2021-12-04T01:35+0000
trial
colorado
mass shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082449945_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_85f14d3a4768c6625273a62de61f9e72.jpg
The man charged with the shooting, 22-year old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transported to the state hospital in Pueblo, where he will undergo mental health treatment before proceeding with a criminal trial against him, the report said, citing Boulder District Court Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke's ruling on Friday.He faces 115 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a responding police officer. No motive for the shooting has been provided to the public.The incompetence ruling will delay the case for at least three months, the report said. Alissa’s competency could be restored through treatment and medication despite backsliding in recent months, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty reportedly said.Alissa, born in Syria in 1999, later became a naturalized US citizen.
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082449945_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480f8a592ce248170ce37e1fd1bb4577.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trial, colorado, mass shooting

Colorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports

01:35 GMT 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATTAn FBI agent surveys the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021.
An FBI agent surveys the site of a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN MOHATT
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge ruled that the Colorado man charged with a mass shooting that killed 10 individuals at a King Soopers store was not competent to stand trial, the Denver Post reported.
The man charged with the shooting, 22-year old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, will be transported to the state hospital in Pueblo, where he will undergo mental health treatment before proceeding with a criminal trial against him, the report said, citing Boulder District Court Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke's ruling on Friday.
He faces 115 criminal charges, including 10 counts of first-degree murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting that left 10 people dead, including a responding police officer. No motive for the shooting has been provided to the public.
© REUTERS / BOULDER POLICEAhmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store, poses for a county jail booking photograph in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. March 23, 2021
© REUTERS / BOULDER POLICE
The incompetence ruling will delay the case for at least three months, the report said. Alissa’s competency could be restored through treatment and medication despite backsliding in recent months, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty reportedly said.
Alissa, born in Syria in 1999, later became a naturalized US citizen.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:35 GMTColorado Store Shooting Suspect Found Incompetent to Stand Trial - Reports
00:59 GMTAstronomers Spot Ultra-Dense Exoplanet Seemingly Made of Solid Iron Orbiting Nearby Star
00:41 GMTMillions Remain Long-Term Unemployed Despite Big Decline in November US Jobless Rate
00:30 GMTA Failed Biennial World Cup Could Lead to New Global Tournament
YesterdayJan. 6 Panel Postpones Jeffrey Clark Deposition Over Medical Condition
YesterdayExplosive & Nearing Dominance: What the Data Out of South Africa is Telling Us About Omicron
YesterdayOklahoma Suing Biden Admin to Exempt National Guard From Pentagon's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
YesterdayUS States of Maryland, Pennsylvania Confirm First Omicron Variant Cases - Statements
YesterdayGroup-IB Founder's Case Linked to Leakage of Data From Alleged GRU Hackers - Reports
YesterdayArmed Man Arrested Outside UN Charged With Making Terroristic Threat - NYPD
YesterdayMacron Postures as Peacemaker Between Lebanon, Gulf Nations After Selling UAE Fighter Jets
YesterdayUS Ends Vienna Talks, Says Iran Not 'Serious' About Meeting JCPOA Compliance Standards
YesterdayDeSantis' Idea to Create Civilian Militia He Would Control Triggers 'Gestapo' Associations Online
YesterdayVast Amounts of Explosives, Munitions Reportedly Stolen From, Lost by US Military
YesterdayRare Sight of Massive Blue Whale Yawning Filmed From Drone
YesterdayRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea
YesterdayCritics Target Pentagon's UFO Task Force, Fear Excessive Gov't Control Over Alien Investigations
YesterdayCharged Parents of Michigan School Shooter Returning for Arraignment After Leaving Town for 'Safety'
YesterdayBiden Says Getting Cold Reason For His Hoarse Voice, Tests for COVID-19 Every Day
YesterdayHunter Biden Joked With Therapist Friend About Joe Biden’s 'Triumph Over Dementia,' New Book Claims