Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Mass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/brazils-supreme-court-opens-probe-into-bolsonaros-unverified-claims-about-covid-jabs-side-effect-1091243353.html
Brazil's Supreme Court Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro's Unverified Claims About COVID Jabs' Side-Effect
Brazil's Supreme Court Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro's Unverified Claims About COVID Jabs' Side-Effect
The president, who remains unvaccinated himself, has repeatedly cast doubt about the effectiveness of jabs, as well as downplayed the threat of the virus. At... 04.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-04T11:33+0000
2021-12-04T11:33+0000
brazil
latin america
jair bolsonaro
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_171:431:3046:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8710a92434801e559263a1102e5e9c49.jpg
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has tasked the country's top prosecutor to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's claims regarding the threat of developing AIDS as a result of vaccination against COVID-19. Moraes ruled that the president "used the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes in social networks", when he made the claim, disputed by the world's medical experts, during a livestream on 24 October 2021.As part of the probe, prosecutor Augusto Aras will be looking into a possible link between Bolsonaro's statements and the activity of a group of his supporters, colloquially known in the local press as the "Office of Hate" and alleged to consist of bots, bloggers, wealthy backers of the president, and even purportedly his aides. The latter are accused of spreading fake news related to the coronavirus and calling for a military coup to give Bolsonaro unlimited powers.Bolsonaro himself rejected all the accusations against him. He said that he was quoting an article from an unnamed magazine, when he claimed that getting a COVID vaccine makes a person develop "Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than expected". The president earlier repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus and the pandemic and remains unvaccinated himself.His stance on the virus has already prompted another investigation into his actions as president, namely into his handling of the pandemic. In October, the country's Senate backed a motion to charge Bolsonaro for failing to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Brazilian president has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of COVID vaccines and was even banned from Facebook and YouTube in October over spreading unverified claims concerning the virus and the jabs against it. Brazil is currently second in the world in terms of the the number of COVID-related deaths with 615,000 fatalities. Over 22 miilions Brazilians have contracted the disease, according to official statistics.
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/brazils-senate-accuses-bolsonaro-of-mass-homicide-as-herd-immunity-policy-fails---reports-1090052772.html
brazil
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089822343_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_899541042285b22ca13ba8921a7a0113.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
brazil, latin america, jair bolsonaro

Brazil's Supreme Court Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro's Unverified Claims About COVID Jabs' Side-Effect

11:33 GMT 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eraldo PeresBrazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends a ceremony on the National Day of People with Disabilities, at the Planalto presidential palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
© AP Photo / Eraldo Peres
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The president, who remains unvaccinated himself, has repeatedly cast doubt about the effectiveness of jabs, as well as downplayed the threat of the virus. At the same time, Brazil occupies second place in the world in terms of COVID-related deaths.
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has tasked the country's top prosecutor to investigate President Jair Bolsonaro's claims regarding the threat of developing AIDS as a result of vaccination against COVID-19. Moraes ruled that the president "used the modus operandi of mass dissemination schemes in social networks", when he made the claim, disputed by the world's medical experts, during a livestream on 24 October 2021.
As part of the probe, prosecutor Augusto Aras will be looking into a possible link between Bolsonaro's statements and the activity of a group of his supporters, colloquially known in the local press as the "Office of Hate" and alleged to consist of bots, bloggers, wealthy backers of the president, and even purportedly his aides. The latter are accused of spreading fake news related to the coronavirus and calling for a military coup to give Bolsonaro unlimited powers.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro smiles during a ceremony to meet the paralympic athletes at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil October 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
Brazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
19 October, 23:14 GMT
Bolsonaro himself rejected all the accusations against him. He said that he was quoting an article from an unnamed magazine, when he claimed that getting a COVID vaccine makes a person develop "Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) much faster than expected". The president earlier repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus and the pandemic and remains unvaccinated himself.
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADODeputies protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a session of the Medal Award Ceremony Legislative Merits of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Deputies protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a session of the Medal Award Ceremony Legislative Merits of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Deputies protest against Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a session of the Medal Award Ceremony Legislative Merits of the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
© REUTERS / ADRIANO MACHADO
His stance on the virus has already prompted another investigation into his actions as president, namely into his handling of the pandemic. In October, the country's Senate backed a motion to charge Bolsonaro for failing to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Brazilian president has repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of COVID vaccines and was even banned from Facebook and YouTube in October over spreading unverified claims concerning the virus and the jabs against it. Brazil is currently second in the world in terms of the the number of COVID-related deaths with 615,000 fatalities. Over 22 miilions Brazilians have contracted the disease, according to official statistics.
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:06 GMTErdogan Introduces New National Brand for Export Products
11:38 GMTThe Original Takes It All: ABBA Sues UK Cover Band Over Trademark Infringement, Media Says
11:33 GMTBrazil's Supreme Court Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro's Unverified Claims About COVID Jabs' Side-Effect
11:18 GMTMass Demonstration Against COVID Restrictions Held in Utrecht
11:16 GMTTwitter Erupts as New Zealand's Ajaz Patel Scripts History by Bagging All 10 Wickets Against India
11:04 GMTCOVID Sceptics Hold Rally Against Vaccine Mandate in Vienna
11:00 GMTMaxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
10:58 GMTMedia Reveals Reason Why Employees Are Leaving VP Kamala Harris' Office
10:43 GMTWatch People Fleeing Clouds of Smoke and Ash as Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia
10:31 GMTTwo Hippos at Belgian Zoo Contract COVID-19
10:20 GMTUS Special Envoy Welcomes Taliban Decree Expanding Women's Rights in Afghanistan
10:15 GMTWHO Inspection of Sputnik V Vaccine to Take Place After January 2022
08:41 GMTI Ain't the Sharpest Tool in the Shed: MGK Stabbed Himself While Trying to Impress Meghan Fox
07:54 GMTCristiano Ronaldo May Miss Manchester United's First Game Under New Boss Ralf Rangnick
07:40 GMTUK Government Reportedly Considering Criminalising Public Sexual Harassment of Women
07:34 GMTParents of Suspected Michigan Shooter Detained in Detroit
07:24 GMTUK Gov't Reportedly Considers Changing Law on Free Speech After Meghan Markle's Victory Against ANL
07:22 GMTFrench Foreign Ministry Says Evacuated Over 300 People From Afghanistan
07:13 GMTNuclear Deal Talks With Iran in Vienna to Resume Next Week, Russian Envoy Says
06:06 GMTCOVID Live Updates: Mexico Confirms Its First Case of Omicron Variant