https://sputniknews.com/20211204/blasts-reportedly-heard-in-iranian-town-of-natanz-where-nuclear-site-located-1091249427.html

Blast Reportedly Heard in Iranian Town of Natanz, Where Nuclear Site Located

Blast Reportedly Heard in Iranian Town of Natanz, Where Nuclear Site Located

Recent media reports have suggested that Israel's Mossad organised earlier blasts at the Natanz nuclear site using recruited Iranian scientists. 04.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-04T17:46+0000

2021-12-04T17:46+0000

2021-12-04T18:13+0000

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091249427.jpg?1638641615

A blast was heard in the Iranian town of Natanz, where one of the country's nuclear sites is located, local Iranian Student News Agency has reported. Officials are yet to confirm if the blast really took place.Reports of the explosion come as talks continue in Vienna between the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal) with the goal of restoring the accord and lifting sanctions from the Islamic Republic. As the signatories of the JCPOA try to salvage the 2015 deal, Israel has strongly opposed the effort, claiming it would allow Tehran to build nuclear weapons.Tel Aviv has strongly suggested that it will do everything in its power to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear device, which Tehran insists it is not seeking. While Israel has not publicly acknowledged engaging in operations against Iranian nuclear sites, the Natanz plant suffered a strong explosion on 11 April 2021. A recent media report suggested that the sabotage might have been carried out by scientists allegedly recruited by Israel's Mossad.

František Staněk Realita.....? 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

asia & pacific